A Weekend Of Cosplay And Manga

By John Smith • 11 August 2023 • 14:52
Cosplay is always vibrant and inventive
Credit: Six CC flickr
The municipality of Estepona is no stranger to the wonders on Manga which hails from Japan and at least once a year, beautifully turned out Cosplayers are known to congregate in the town.
This year, the Estepona Conference and Exhibition Centre in Avenida Litoral will be hosting the first Manga Festival of the Costa del Sol from Friday August 25 to Sunday August 27.
There are three main themes to the event, Cosplay, KPOP and video games with prizes for those who participate in each section.
Entry is very inexpensive at €1 on Friday and €2 on Saturday or Sunday but those who are dressed for the event will be allowed in free of charge on the Friday and Saturday.
Costumed visitors (Cosplayers) may be dressed as some of their favourite characters from Japanese Manga comics although it would not be surprising if visitors chose to dress as video characters or those from Marvel movies, Lord of the Rings or similar.
Video Game players can expect to have access to a selection of games such as Mortal Kombat, Smash Brothers and Mario Cart and there are strict rules concerning participation although you may bring your own game control.
Kpop is a hugely popular musical sub-genre which comes from South Korea and normally consists of groups of up to five boys or girls who incorporate rap and English into their music which includes synchronised dance routines.
There will be a competition for the best outfit, choreography and performance to a selection of music brought in by the participant and anyone under the age of 18 needs to have written approval for participation from their parents.
There will also be a number of interesting Manga displays as well as stalls selling a selection of different items from comics to memorabilia to costumes and much more.
Visit https://linkr.bio/paxcultural to sign up for any of the competitions.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
