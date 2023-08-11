By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2023 • 9:52

Almería Port Authority increases solid bulk traffic by 5%. Image: Almeria Port Authority.

The Almería Port Authority (APA) has increased solid bulk traffic by 5 per cent in the first half of the year compared to the first six months of last year.

In total, the ports of Almería and Carboneras have moved 2,010,851 tons until the equator of 2023, with increases of 2.28 per cent and 8.76 per cent, respectively.

Gypsum is the main product, with a weight of 72 per cent of all solid bulk.

The export of this mineral from January to June amounted to 1,445,228 tons which is 4 per cent more than in the same period of 2022. The main destinations are the United States, Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

The figures for June, which is the last month for which closed data are available, have contributed to the positive balance in gypsum shipments during the first half of the year.

Only in the sixth month of the year, 38.5 per cent more mineral has been exported than in June 2022, mainly thanks to the movement in the coal dock, where the growth has been 546.86 per cent.

To make it possible for the traffic of this mineral to continue growing and to export it through its natural ports, the Almería Port Authority considers the improvement of land communications a priority, as well as the direct connection of the Port of Almería with the A7 and the splitting of the N-341 for the export of gypsum from Almería and Carboneras respectively, so that heavy road transport has a direct link to the port facilities, gaining fluidity and without compromising circulation in the respective towns.

In addition, the APA is focusing its efforts on providing a solution to the congestion of the public dock in the port of Carboneras so that the large tonnage of gypsum from the east of Almería leaves through this port of general interest to the State.