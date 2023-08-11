Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • 11 August 2023 • 10:24

VEGAN BURGERS: Declining interest in both the US and the UK Photo credit: Katerina Vulcova

Vegan beef US vegan burger sales fell by approximately a third as Beyond Meat reduced its revenue forecast in a trend also noticed in the UK. After several years of brisk expansion boosted by private equity investment, meat substitutes have disappeared from many UK menus, with sales falling by 6 per cent last year.

Working week ALMOST three-quarters of Spanish firms said the four-day week was “out of touch with reality.” A survey by human resources consultancy Adecco found that although companies had successfully adopted the 32-hour week, 73.5 per cent doubted its viability, while 60 per cent of the self-employed questioned the initiative.

Summer washout UK retailers have slashed prices to tempt buyers as a cheerless summer and steadily-increasing interest rates discouraged consumer spending in July. Reports from the British Retail Consortium, consultants KPMG and Barclays noted that spending rose slightly in early July but fell once 7.9 per cent inflation entered the equation.

Yoghourt slump DANONE registered a €10.8 million profit in 2022, 36.8 per cent less than in 2021 despite turnover of €768.9 million, a 9.6 per cent increase on 2021. The company attributed the drop-off to its Local First restructuring project that has given increased autonomy to each country’s Danone subdivision.

Home and dry FASHION chain Superdry has secured fresh funding with restructuring and refinancing specialist Silco lending the clothing company £25 million (€28.98 million). The deal will provide Superdry with “improved liquidity to help accelerate a turnaround plan and cost-reduction programme”, a spokesperson said.

Zielo sale UBS is selling the upmarket Zielo shopping centre, located in the affluent Pozuelo de Alarcon (Madrid) suburb which has Spain’s highest per capita income. UBS bought the shopping centre from real estate developers Hines in 2015 for approximately €70 million although market sources maintain that the Swiss bank now expects offers of around €60 million.

Settling in SPANISH multinational infrastructure giant Ferrovial recently signed off its first quarterly accounts in Amsterdam after controversially moving its headquarters from Madrid. The company is now looking for new offices in the Dutch capital which will be more central than those that were until now the headquarters of its Netherlands subsidiary, Ferrovial International SE, in Kingsfordweg near the A10 ringroad.

Racing ahead LOTUS produced a record number of sports cars in the first six months of 2023 as it prepares for a new electric SUV under Chinese owner Geely’s expansion plans. Lotus, founded 75 years ago, produced 2,200 vehicles between January and the end of June at its factory in a former Second World War bomber factory in Hethel (Norfolk).

Next best thing BUMPER sales for Next prompted a second profits upgrade in just over six weeks. After an exceptionally wet July did not dampen demand, the company – which has around 550 stores in the UK and Ireland – said it expected £845 million (€978.6 million) in annual profits, £10 million (€11.6 million) more than it previously forecast.