CNMC Study Finds That Supermarket Chains In Spain DID Apply The VAT Reductions To Foodstuffs

By Chris King • 11 August 2023 • 0:55

Image of food products in a supermarket trolley. Credit: Davizro Photography/Shutterstock.com

An investigation carried out into the application of VAT reductions on foodstuffs by supermarket chains across Spain found that suspicions of profiteering were baseless.

The National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC), ruled that: ‘There are no generalised indications of phenomena of non-translation of the VAT reduction on foodstuffs to final prices by distributors’.

This conclusion by the CNMC, published this Thursday, August 10, should put an end to all the warnings, threats and criticisms launched by some members of the Government against large supermarket chains.

As stated on its website, the CNMC’s main objective is to promote and defend the proper functioning of all markets, in order to protect the interests of consumers and businesses.

At one point, Ione Belarra, the Minister for Social Rights, even accused stores of ‘making money at the expense of inflation’.

The VAT reduction was applied ‘in full’

According to the investigation carried out by the CNMC, distributors have transferred the VAT reduction approved by the Government ‘in full’ to prices for some foods. It also found no: ‘differences in the degree to which this reduction has been passed on’.

At the end of 2022, the government announced a reduction in VAT on basic foodstuffs. At that time, the general CPI for foodstuffs was growing at almost 16 per cent a year and today it is 10.3 per cent.

In some cases, the VAT on certain products went from a super-reduced rate of 4 per cent to 0 per cent for bread, cheese, eggs, fruit and vegetables, while pasta and oil fell from 10 per cent to 5 per cent.

Shortly after implementing this measure, and in view of its limited effect, ministers such as Nadia Calviño and María Jesús Montero warned they would keep on top of things.

‘We are going to monitor how the price of the products in the basic basket behaves in case we detect any undesired attitude on the part of companies so that immediate action can be taken, and so that these measures against the effects of inflation really reach citizens’ pockets’, they said.

Some ministers accused supermarkets of inflating prices

Others went much further, such as the aforementioned Belarra, or the Minister of Employment, Yolanda Díaz. They directly accused these companies of ‘not passing on the VAT reduction’, and even of ‘doing business’ with this reduction by ‘inflating prices to take advantage of the situation’.

The CNMC study was carried out at the request of the Secretary of State for the Economy, which reports to Nadia Calviño’s Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Its report has put an end to all this speculation after analysing how the main free-service food distributors (supermarkets and hypermarkets) have passed on the VAT reduction to the price of their products.

They concluded that: ‘no evidence of systematic problems or differences between the geographical areas with a higher and lower concentration of establishments’ had been detected.

Although it stressed the importance of competition, it did not find in this case any evidence that areas where less intense competition would be expected to have passed on the tax reduction to final prices in a different way to areas likely to be more competitive.

‘No relationship was found between concentration levels and changes in final prices’, the study explained.

The price was slightly higher than expected in some provinces

The text also pointed out that if the price variations observed between December 27 and January 4 were taken as a reference, it could be seen that: “In general, there has been a high pass-through of the VAT reduction, and that this has been independent of the level of competition in the provinces and municipalities’.

In some provinces, the reduction in prices was slightly higher than expected. That was explained by the existence of extreme positive variations registered by some fruit and vegetable products in these regions, which skewed the average upwards.

Excluding the three products with the highest variations, namely artichokes, bananas and oranges, the average variation in the prices of discounted products in the Spanish provinces was between -3.6 per cent and -4.8 per cent, irrespective of the concentration of the provincial market.

The CNMC analysed more than 60,000 prices

In order to carry out this study, the CNMC analysed how the main supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc in Spain had passed on the VAT reduction to the price of their products.

It collected more than 60,000 prices directly from distributors and used data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), the Ministry of Agriculture, Eurostat and several private consultancies.

The study reviewed the legal framework and economic characteristics of the sector in Spain and reviewed previous studies on this subject.

This investigation involved the ten largest retail distribution groups at a national level in 2021: Alcampo, Aldi, Bon Preu, Carrefour, Consum, DIA, El Corte Inglés, Eroski, Lidl and Mercadona, as reported by larazon.es.