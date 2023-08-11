By Jo Pugh • 11 August 2023 • 15:58
The pensioner received two years in prison. Credit: Alexa/Pixabay
AN 83-year-old resident of Gandia has been sent to prison after collecting her dead brother’s pension for 24 years.
The woman, a native of Córdoba, but a resident of the Costa Blanca town, had taken over the care and custody of her brother.
He had an orphan’s pension recognised by social security, which in 1996 amounted to €675.90. This amount increased annually, reaching the figure of €726.70 in 2020.
From 1996 to 2020 his pension was deposited into a bank account whose owner was the aforementioned sister.
In this way, she managed to ensure that from May 1996 to March 2020, they continued to pay her the monthly amount of his pension, reported Onda Naranja Cope on Friday, August 11.
The total amount deposited by social security in the defendant’s account amounted to €174,776, with the defendant spending the pension on everyday living expenses.
On the other hand, the bank did not comply with its obligation to verify the pension holder was still alive, and therefore did not notify social security of his death. Spanish banks must inform the INSS (social security) annually.
The notice determined the cessation of payment of the pension, and made it easier to take the appropriate steps to clarify the facts.
The woman fully recognised what she had done and the Court of Valencia sentenced her to two years in prison and a seven-month fine (a daily fee of €4) for fraud.
In addition, she must pay the legal costs and compensate social security with €135,805.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.