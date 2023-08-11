Explainer: How The DGT’s New Anti-Braking Radar System Works On Spanish Roads

By Chris King • 11 August 2023 • 21:38

Speed Camera in Barcelona. Credit: Pablo Prat / Shutterstock.com

THE General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has developed a new anti-braking radar system that is designed to revolutionise the way speed is controlled on Spanish roads.

In its constant effort to guarantee road safety and reduce recklessness at the wheel, these systems have been deployed across the country.

They not only seek to detect drivers who try to evade a fine by momentarily reducing speed when spotting a fixed-speed camera but also aim to penalise those who speed up once they have passed the surveillance zone.

Many drivers have adopted the practice of easing off the accelerator when approaching a fixed-speed camera in order to avoid being detected by these devices.

Braking before a speed camera is not illegal

This manoeuvre, although not punishable under the Highway Code, allowed drivers to pass the checkpoint without receiving a fine for speeding. However, the DGT has implemented a series of advanced strategies and technologies to counter this behaviour.

Modern fixed radars have evolved considerably in design and technology to counteract these tricks in recent years. Kinemometers are now equipped with Doppler effect technology and highly accurate laser systems. This allows the speed of a vehicle to be measured quickly and accurately.

These modern radars are capable of capturing the speed of multiple vehicles over considerable distances, making it difficult to evade detection. The DGT has gone a step further by implementing an effective strategy known as double, cascading, or anti-braking radars.

A mobile radar is placed after a fixed radar

Such a tactic is simple but ingenious and involves installing a mobile radar right after a fixed radar. As a result, drivers who slow down for the fixed speed camera and then speed up again will be detected and penalised by the subsequent mobile speed camera.

This measure has proven to be highly dissuasive since it discourages a sudden reduction in speed followed by acceleration. In addition, to prevent the sudden reduction of speed before the speed cameras, additional checkpoints have been placed before them.

As a result of this strategy, slowing down quickly before passing the radar has become more difficult, since drivers are detected early enough to take action.

It is important to note that although braking before a radar is not directly sanctioned by the Highway Code, Article 53 of the General Traffic Regulations establishes the obligation to reduce speed safely and without risk to other drivers.

The DGT is implementing these measures to ensure that drivers follow the rules and drive responsibly, consequently promoting safety on the roads, as reported by larazon.es.