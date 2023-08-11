Food Alert In Spain For Popular Milka Brand Caramel Chocolate Bars

By Chris King • 11 August 2023 • 16:42

Image of a Milka chocolate bar. Credit: Twitter@FACUA

A new health alert was issued in Spain on Thursday, August 11, regarding the absence of labelling in Spanish on Milka brand chocolate bars.

The warning was published by AESAN, the Spanish Agency for Food and Nutrition Safety on its Twitter account. An alert notification was sent by the health authorities of Madrid through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI).

As pointed out by AESAN, the affected product is not suitable for consumption by people who have an allergy to milk, soy or hazelnut.

⚠️ Exclusivamente para personas alérgicas y/o intolerantes a alguno de los ingredientes de tabletas de chocolate no etiquetadas en español.

📌https://t.co/TsIL46KjXS pic.twitter.com/8WXQPfirjv — AESAN (@AESAN_gob_es) August 10, 2023

As a precautionary measure, people who are allergic and/or intolerant to any of the ingredients of this product, who may have it in their homes, are recommended to refrain from consuming it.

According to a statement from AESAN, the alert involves the Milka brand MMMAX caramel chocolate tablet-type bars that are sold in a 250g size. The batch in question is OOV0432741, which has an expiry date of 04/06/24.

This product was initially distributed to the autonomous communities of Andalucia, Aragon, Catalonia, Cantabria, Madrid and the Valencian Community, according to the information provided to AESAN. However, it cannot be ruled out that there may be redistributions to other autonomous communities it pointed out.

SCIRI passed the information to AESAN in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels. The government department also stressed that the consumption of this product did not present any risk to the rest of the population.

These chocolate bars have a wrapper corresponding to the markets of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and Austria, so the label is printed not in Spanish.

In Spain, this Milka chocolate tablet is marketed under the name of Mmmax Bubbly Caramel, and not as Mmmax Lufflée Caramel. In any case, the formula and allergen profile is identical in both.

As explained in a statement issued by the manufacturer, since the product is not labelled in Spanish, it is not easy to recognise allergens in the languages ​​that appear. The company reiterated that they are not suitable for consumption by people who are allergic to milk, soy or hazelnut.