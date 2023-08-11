Food Safety Warning: Is It Safe to Eat?

By John Ensor • 11 August 2023 • 21:56

Health warning. Credit: AESAN/Twitter.com

An urgent health alert was issued today by Spain’s food safety body.

On Friday, August 11, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) issued an alert regarding the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in smoked salmon of the brand JOALPESCA, with an expiration date of August 14, 2023, writes Nuis Diario.

The initial distribution was to the autonomous communities of Madrid, Castilla – La Mancha, Castilla y León, Cataluña, and Murcia, but other areas may also be affected.

‘The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has issued this Friday an alert on the presence of Listeria monocytogene in smoked salmon brand JOALPESCA with expiration date August 14, 2023,’ Aesan announced. They learned of the situation through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI), following an alert notification from the health authorities of the Community of Madrid.

The specific product in question is smoked salmon host c/p-e, of the Joalpesca brand, corresponding to lot E675C1528 three and weighing between 1kg and 1.5 kg. The initial distribution was to the autonomous communities mentioned above, but redistribution to other areas is not ruled out.

Aesan advises against consuming the product. The information has been transferred to the competent authorities through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI), to ensure the withdrawal of the affected products.

If you have consumed any of the products from the affected lots and are experiencing symptoms of listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhoea or fever), it is recommended to seek medical attention. People who have products affected by this alert at home are advised not to consume them, as communicated by the social network X, formerly Twitter.

For pregnant women, it is advised to consult the recommendations by the AESAN regarding food hygiene practices important during pregnancy. There is also a list of foods to avoid during pregnancy due to their association with certain biological hazards, including Listeria monocytogenes.