Grab your tickets: Only a month until the Rock Against Cancer concert

By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2023 • 14:56

Grab your tickets: Only a month to go until the Rock Against Cancer concert. Image: Rock Against Cancer.

With only a month to go until the Rock Against Cancer concert in Parque Antonio Soria, Torrevieja, on September 8 and 9, you still have time to grab some tickets.

Ticket prices are €20 a day or €35 for the two days and can be bought at any charity event, Munroe’s Rock Cafe Bar in Torrevieja or online at www.rockagainstcancer.es.

Rock Against Cancer is a music festival aimed at raising funds for the fight against cancer.

This festival has been held in the city of Torrevieja for over 10 years. Founded in 2009, Rock Against Cancer is an annual music event dedicated to raising funds and awareness for cancer, with a special focus on helping local people and individual patients.

The charity is also managing to sneak a couple of fundraising events in before the concert.

On Tuesday, August 22, a Rock Against Cancer event will be held at Cerveceria Dsas3 in Los Palacios, Formentera, from 6:00.PM until 10:00.PM, followed by another event at the Stagger Inn, Rojales, on August 29 from midday until 4:00.PM.

The last fundraising event before the concert is being held at the Oasis Bar in Benijofar, on September 5.

The events involve local businesses who come together to help raise money for the charity.

The local businesses that join in to help include Sandra Oracle readings, Pink Lake Creations, Catanza Jewellery etc as well as Dutch’s Rugby Store with lots of different items, from Rock Against Cancer t-shirts, mugs, bracelets etc as well Hard Rock Café, Harley Davidson t-shirts and lots more.

All of the money raised goes straight to the cause.

There will be finger painting tiles, sweets, mugs, rugby shirts and a monthly Spin the Wheel.

For more information about these local businesses and the charity, you can find them on their Facebook pages.

If you’re feeling lucky, have a go on the Spin the Wheel. Numbers range from 1-50 and are €1 each. The next spin will be on Thursday, August 31, at 7.00 on Facebook, depending on the number of tickets sold depends on the number of prizes.

Garry Dutch who works tirelessly for Rock Against Cancer, said: “The events continued to be a success with regular customers at all of the bars supporting the charity, thanks to all of the publicity by both bars and the stall holders.”

“We would also like to say a big thank you to everyone for the donations and the hard work to raise the money.”

For more information email: rockagainstcancer@outlook.es or call (+34) 628115518.