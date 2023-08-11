By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2023 • 17:23

Indiana Jones' In Search of Lost Treasures exhibition extension. Image: Turismo de Almeria.

The biggest exhibition of the ‘Indy World’ (Indiana Jones and all his films) can be seen for a few more days.

Due to popular demand, the exhibition is extending its closing date, scheduled for September 3, until September 24.

Since last May 24, lovers of one of the greatest film sagas have gone through the Casa del Cine de Almería to enjoy a sample that has more than 100 objects from this big screen success, with elements on a real scale including replicas and historical objects.

Since the exhibition opened its doors, more than 4,500 Almeria residents and visitors have passed through the Casa del Cine who have been able to contemplate ‘in situ’ objects such as the Holy Grail, the Golden Idol of Fertility, the Ark of the Alliance or the Crystal Skull.

The entire collection is exhibited in 35 showcases distributed throughout this museum space in the city with five different mannequins from each film.

In addition, visitors have been able to find out, in depth, where the film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was filmed in Almería and its surroundings in 1988, possibly the best known of the entire saga.

Indiana Jones has been a benchmark for many young people to direct their professional careers towards archaeology or cinema, seeing the adventures of this hero and exciting many generations of moviegoers who have become Indyfans.

All the pieces on display are accompanied by a QR code that makes it possible for the frames of the films in which these objects appear to be displayed on the devices.

Along with the exhibition, various complementary activities have been organised.

From May 24 to July 29, a total of 22 events were held outside the Casa del Cine, which brought together more than 1,500 people.

Indiana Jones is an American media franchise consisting of five films and a prequel television series, along with games, comics, and tie-in novels, that depicts the adventures of Dr Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr. (portrayed in all films by Harrison Ford), a fictional professor of archaeology.

The series began in 1981 with the film Raiders of the Lost Ark. In 1984, a prequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was released, and in 1989, a sequel, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. A fourth film followed in 2008, titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

A fifth and final film, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, was theatrically released on June 30, 2023.