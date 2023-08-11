By Jo Pugh • 11 August 2023 • 15:05

Megadeth signed Villena's book of honour. Credit: Villena City Council

THURSDAY, August 10, was the big day at the Legends of Rock festival in Villena with a performance by Megadeth, this year’s headliner and one of the biggest heavy metal bands of all time.

Given the visit of this historic band, Villena city council invited the band to sign in the Book of Honour, a proposal that was sent to the musicians through their promoter, and that lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine welcomed with pleasure and pride.

Minutes before his performance, Mustaine himself and his companions, drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo, received the mayor of Villena, Fulgencio Cerdán, and the councillor for events, Javier Martínez, who, accompanied by Marcos Rubio, had the opportunity to spend a few minutes with the musicians.

Mustaine gladly signed the book of honour.

He penned “to the mayor of the most beautiful city, Villena. It is our pleasure to come play for your city and your people. My God bless you and all the citizens of Villena”.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1983 by Dave Mustaine, after being kicked out of Metallica, where he held the position of lead guitarist, Megadeth is considered one of the four great bands of its genre.

Megadeth has obtained several gold and platinum albums (six in a row in the United States) and has received a total of twelve Grammy Award nominations, obtaining one in 2017.

In addition, the band has appeared several times in the top 10 of the Billboard charts, selling more than 38 million records worldwide.

Prior to forming Megadeth, Mustaine was the original lead guitarist of Metallica but did not appear on any albums. He was, however, credited on four songs from the album Kill ‘Em All and two songs from Ride the Lightning.

On April 11, 1983, Dave Mustaine was fired from Metallica just prior to the band recording their debut album Kill ‘Em All due to personal conflicts with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

Afterward, Mustaine vowed revenge by forming a band that was faster and heavier than Metallica.

On a bus trip to Los Angeles, Mustaine found a pamphlet by California senator Alan Cranston that read: “The arsenal of megadeath can’t be rid no matter what the peace treaties come to.”

The term “Megadeath” stuck with Mustaine and he wrote a song with the spelling slightly changed to Megadeth, which, according to Mustaine, represented the annihilation of power.