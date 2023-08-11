Nudist Reveals How Swim-Suited Bathers Are Showing ‘Disrespect’

By John Ensor • 11 August 2023 • 20:31

Is there a place for swimsuits on traditionally nudist beaches? In Catalonia, nudists complain about clothed bathers, sparking a debate over respect and tradition.

On August 11, 2023, Segimon Rovira, a 56-year-old nudist in Catalonia, expressed his discomfort with the increasing number of clothed sunbathers on the region’s beaches. Once a haven for nudists, these beaches are now seeing an influx of swimsuit-wearing tourists, writes The Guardian.

Swim-suited Bathers’ ‘Lack Of Respect’

‘Before, people would arrive at a nude beach and either leave or strip down,’ said Rovira. ‘Now they stay and keep their swimsuit on. But what they don’t realise is that if there are a lot of them, they end up making us uncomfortable. It’s a lack of respect.’

Rovira, who leads the Naturist-Nudist Federation of Catalonia, is now part of a campaign to protect the nudist tradition on approximately 50 of the region’s beaches. The association has requested a meeting with the Catalan government to discuss what they describe as ‘the discrimination that nudists face on the beaches of Catalonia.’

The issue, dubbed the ‘textile invasion’ by local media, is attributed to the boom in tourism and the explosion of social media. Many travel guides are highlighting the region’s pristine beaches without mentioning their longstanding ties to nudism, leading to confusion and discomfort among traditional nudists.

Clothed Bathers Make Nudists Feel ‘Uncomfortable’

‘We’ve lost a bit of civility,’ said Rovira. The situation threatens to erode naturism, with some nudists feeling uncomfortable and choosing to remain clothed. Others have been the focus of prolonged stares and disparaging remarks, particularly women, who Rovira says are ‘discriminated against twice over; for being nudists and for being women.’

The campaign aims to ensure that certain beaches remain safe spaces for naturists and to keep the tradition alive. Rovira emphasizes the importance of having nudist spaces where the majority are nude, so people are encouraged to try it. ‘Starting to practise naturism when you’re surrounded by people in clothing is very complicated,’ he said.

A video published by the association seeks to promote the joys of nudism. ‘We do it for the feeling of freedom,’ said Rovira. ‘There’s no comparison between swimming in the nude and in swimwear. You’re more free, more calm and relaxed.’