By Jo Pugh • 11 August 2023 • 11:17
The mother was arrested for abandonment. Credit: Elche City Council.
OFFICERS from the National and Local Police of Elche have arrested a mother who allegedly left her four-year-old daughter alone at home while she celebrated her anniversary with her partner.
The shocking incident was reported by Elche town hall in a statement on Thursday, August 10.
The officers were alerted by concerned neighbours when the little girl shouted for help from a balcony, which was apparently not the first time that it had happened.
The incident occurred at around 6am on Saturday, August 5, when officers from the National Police and the Local Police were sent to attend to a distressed young child who was seemingly alone.
The officers, concerned for the welfare of the child’s parents, went up to the third floor to check what was happening.
The officers found the door of the flat locked from the outside, and the child was unable to let them enter.
After numerous efforts, they were able to find the partner of the minor’s mother, who appeared at the apartment and opened the door with his own keys.
Subsequently, the girl’s mother returned home, offering “incoherent” excuses and contradicting her partner’s statements, until, finally, both adults admitted having left the minor sleeping in her bed, locked up at home and alone, in order that they could go out and celebrate their anniversary.
They stated that it was not the first time that the little girl had asked for help from the balcony.
The police officers arrested the 34-year-old mother of the child for the crime of temporary abandonment of a minor.
No statement was released regarding the current whereabouts of the child.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.