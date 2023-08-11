By Jo Pugh • 11 August 2023 • 11:17

The mother was arrested for abandonment. Credit: Elche City Council.

OFFICERS from the National and Local Police of Elche have arrested a mother who allegedly left her four-year-old daughter alone at home while she celebrated her anniversary with her partner.

The shocking incident was reported by Elche town hall in a statement on Thursday, August 10.

The officers were alerted by concerned neighbours when the little girl shouted for help from a balcony, which was apparently not the first time that it had happened.

The incident occurred at around 6am on Saturday, August 5, when officers from the National Police and the Local Police were sent to attend to a distressed young child who was seemingly alone.

Upon arrival, the patrols observed a girl who was shouting “Please help, I’m alone, I’m scared and my mother is not at home”.

The officers, concerned for the welfare of the child’s parents, went up to the third floor to check what was happening.

The officers found the door of the flat locked from the outside, and the child was unable to let them enter.

After numerous efforts, they were able to find the partner of the minor’s mother, who appeared at the apartment and opened the door with his own keys.

Subsequently, the girl’s mother returned home, offering “incoherent” excuses and contradicting her partner’s statements, until, finally, both adults admitted having left the minor sleeping in her bed, locked up at home and alone, in order that they could go out and celebrate their anniversary.

Some neighbours told the officers that this practice of leaving the girl alone was “common”.

They stated that it was not the first time that the little girl had asked for help from the balcony.

The police officers arrested the 34-year-old mother of the child for the crime of temporary abandonment of a minor.

No statement was released regarding the current whereabouts of the child.