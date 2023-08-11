Tourist Crisis In Spain? Resorts Report Record Occupancy And Airlines Increase Number Of Flights

By Chris King • 11 August 2023 • 18:21
Image of tourists on Benidorm beach.
Credit: Mikael Damkier/Shutterstock.com
IT would appear that tourism in Spain is well and truly back on track.
Many resorts are reporting close to record numbers this August following the drop following the pandemic. Airlines are so busy that they are now reportedly having to add extra flights to their schedules.
On the Costa del Sol, Jacobo Florido, the Councillor for Tourism, along with various local businessmen, reported good numbers for this weekend.
Occupancy in the Andalucian city of Malaga during its annual summer fair is expected to be close to 95 per cent this weekend. The average occupancy for the nine days of the celebration will be 89 per cent, falling to 85 per cent on the second weekend.
Murcia, Asturias and Navarra, with occupancies above 80 per cent, are the favourite destinations of Spaniards, compared to regions such as La Rioja, Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha, which report figures below 60 per cent.
Jorge Marichal, the president of CEHAT, the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation, highlighted that national clients were betting on domestic tourism, with occupancies between 55 and 65 per cent, which could grow to 75 per cent on specific days.
In his analysis, they highlight the ‘very good occupancy’ of the Balearic and Canary Islands, the latter supported by ‘a large influx of international tourists who leave occupancy above 90 per cent’.
CEHAT also highlighted aspects such as the recovery in the number of visitors, figures that would already be above those of 2019 in some destinations.
At the same time, they reported that the profitability of the sector is ‘quite above’ that of 2019, although ‘taking into account that it is largely absorbed by inflation’.
Such is the increase in tourism that airlines are having to add extra flights to their schedules. Aena will operate around 2.5 per cent more flights each day of the August bridge, compared to its equivalent days of other years.
The airports in the Spanish network have 32,148 flights scheduled between this Friday 11, the busiest day, with 6,533 operations up until Tuesday 15. Madrid-Barajas will operate 1,068, and Barcelona-El Prat, 987, the busiest aerodromes in Spain.
Palma de Mallorca will set a record for operations on Saturday 12, with 1,066 scheduled flights, surpassing the 1,048 of last year and the 1,028 of 2019.
Ibiza and Malaga are also busy, with the Costa del Sol facility operating more than 500 daily operations, surpassing the records of previous years.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
