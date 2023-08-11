Tourist Crisis In Spain? Resorts Report Record Occupancy And Airlines Increase Number Of Flights

By Chris King • 11 August 2023 • 18:21

Image of tourists on Benidorm beach. Credit: Mikael Damkier/Shutterstock.com

IT would appear that tourism in Spain is well and truly back on track.

Many resorts are reporting close to record numbers this August following the drop following the pandemic. Airlines are so busy that they are now reportedly having to add extra flights to their schedules.

On the Costa del Sol, Jacobo Florido, the Councillor for Tourism, along with various local businessmen, reported good numbers for this weekend.

Occupancy in the Andalucian city of Malaga during its annual summer fair is expected to be close to 95 per cent this weekend. The average occupancy for the nine days of the celebration will be 89 per cent, falling to 85 per cent on the second weekend.

The Valencian Community shows good numbers

In the Valencian Community, several destinations will be close to full with more than 90 per cent already booked. These include the municipality of Cullera, which is hosting the Medusa Festival this weekend. Altea in Alicante is close to being full with more than 94 per cent occupancy reported. This coincides with the launch of its traditional fireworks from the ‘Castell de l’Olla’. Costa Blanca and Gandia, whose hotels have more than 90 per cent reserved. Data from Hosbec, the hotel management association, ensured that, at a regional level, confirmed reservations on this weekend’s bridge already exceed 85 per cent. This figure increased in Benidorm, theand Gandia, whose hotels have more than 90 per cent reserved.

The city of Cartagena shows good occupancy

A little further south, on the coast of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, the mayor of the city, expressed her delight to Europa Press at having reached figures of between 90 and 95 per cent. ‘August is turning into a strong month that is leaving very good occupancy figures on the coast’, she assured, referring to data that has grown by up to 10 points compared to the month of July.

Tourists wishing to escape the excessive heat brought to many parts of Spain seem to be opting for the cooler climes of regions like Galicia.

lainformacion.com. Cesáreo González, the president of the Galician Tourism Cluster, confirmed that ‘there are no vacancies’ in destinations like the Rías Baixas. Occupation in the region is between 85 and 95 per cent he explained to

The largest occupancies will be registered by 4 and 5-star hotels he added. This is something González attributed to the fact that tourism with high purchasing power: ‘does not notice inflation so much, unlike that which is affecting the rest of the sector’, especially hotels with 3 stars or less.

González also highlighted the importance of local festivities and music festivals as a way of attracting new audiences to the region.

‘We have seen it with the Albariño and Viking festivities which are renowned and traditional events that attract many people. Gastronomy is the second reason why tourists come to Galicia’.

The festivals ‘help to break the seasonality a lot’ he insisted along with the pull of the Camino de Santiago. A few weeks ago, this attraction had already registered 40,000 more pilgrims than the previous year. This points to record numbers, which will consolidate the tourist commitment of the Spanish northwest.

Tourism is also thriving also in the interior of the country. Cities such as Segovia anticipate 80 per cent occupancy coinciding with the August bank holiday.

Numbers have already exceeded last year’s data and without ruling out hanging the ‘full’ sign in many establishments thanks to last-minute reservations.

A similar situation is expected in Aranda de Duero, which hosts the Sonorama Ribera festival, with all of its accommodations set to be full with the presence of 25,000 people every day in the city.

Rural tourism is on the up

According to data from Escapadarural, rural accommodation stands at figures of 69 per cent, an increase of eleven points compared to the same period in 2019.

Murcia, Asturias and Navarra, with occupancies above 80 per cent, are the favourite destinations of Spaniards, compared to regions such as La Rioja, Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha, which report figures below 60 per cent. Jorge Marichal, the president of CEHAT, the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation, highlighted that national clients were betting on domestic tourism, with occupancies between 55 and 65 per cent, which could grow to 75 per cent on specific days. In his analysis, they highlight the ‘very good occupancy’ of the Balearic and Canary Islands, the latter supported by ‘a large influx of international tourists who leave occupancy above 90 per cent’. CEHAT also highlighted aspects such as the recovery in the number of visitors, figures that would already be above those of 2019 in some destinations. At the same time, they reported that the profitability of the sector is ‘quite above’ that of 2019, although ‘taking into account that it is largely absorbed by inflation’. Airlines are adding extra flights Such is the increase in tourism that airlines are having to add extra flights to their schedules. Aena will operate around 2.5 per cent more flights each day of the August bridge, compared to its equivalent days of other years. The airports in the Spanish network have 32,148 flights scheduled between this Friday 11, the busiest day, with 6,533 operations up until Tuesday 15. Madrid-Barajas will operate 1,068, and Barcelona-El Prat, 987, the busiest aerodromes in Spain. Palma de Mallorca will set a record for operations on Saturday 12, with 1,066 scheduled flights, surpassing the 1,048 of last year and the 1,028 of 2019. Ibiza and Malaga are also busy, with the Costa del Sol facility operating more than 500 daily operations, surpassing the records of previous years.