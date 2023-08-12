By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2023 • 9:56

Almería's growth spurt: Almost 10,000 more inhabitants than 2022. Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Foreigners account for the highest percentage of new citizens in the province.

The population of the province of Almería continues to grow.

According to data from the Continuous Population Statistics (ECP) as of July 1, 2023, the number of inhabitants is 754,444, which represents an increase of 9,743 people compared to the figure of July 1, 2022.

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has published the latest update of the population figures that confirm an upward trend in Almería. In one year it has increased by 1.3 per cent, while in the last quarter, growth has been 0.3 per cent.

By gender, there are 5,259 more women than a year ago and 4,484 more men. However, in Almería, there is still a majority of the male population, 51.06 per cent of the inhabitants are male and 48.93 per cent are female.

An analysis of the data by age groups shows that the highest population growth has occurred in the 65 to 69 age group, which in one year has increased by 5.1 per cent, going from 35,119 people in July 2022 to 36,923 in July 2023, that is, 1,804 more inhabitants.

In general, the population increases in the older groups and decreases in the middle-aged (30-somethings and 40-somethings).

In terms of growth, in addition to the group from 65 to 69 already mentioned, the group from 75 to 79 years stands out, which rose 4.9 per cent, and the group from 15 to 19 years, with a rise of 4.4 per cent.

There are several groups that have decreased compared to last year, the most striking being children from 0 to 4 years old, with a reduction of 1.3 per cent.

The population in the 25 to 29 age group also decreased (0.18 per cent), the 30 to 34-year-old group (-0.37 per cent), the 35 to 39-year-old group (-0.95 per cent), the 40 to 44 years group (-0.88 per cent) and in the group from 85 to 89 years (-1.10 per cent).

Foreigners have a lot to do with the demographic growth of Almería. The data published by the INE show that 58.6 per cent of the growth that the province has experienced in the last year is from inhabitants of a nationality other than Spanish.

Of the 9,743 new inhabitants that Almería has, 5,711 are foreigners and 4,032 are Spanish.

In the case of foreigners, women are the majority (3,141 people, representing 55 per cent of the total). As for the new inhabitants of Spanish nationality, there is also a female majority (2,118 people, 52.5 per cent of the total).

The weight of the foreign population is increasing in the Almeria census.

In the last two years (since July 2021) the percentage of the foreign population out of the total has increased by 2.4 per cent. In other words, currently, 77.56 per cent of the inhabitants of Almería are Spanish and 28.94 per cent are foreigners. In July 2021, 79.03 per cent were Spanish and 26.53 per cent were of other nationalities.