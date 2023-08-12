Brit Wanted By Court In Mallorca Following Nightclub Attack

By John Ensor • 12 August 2023 • 15:22

Banana's Nightclub. Credit: Banana's Nightclub/Facebook.com

A Palma court has issued a search and capture order for Sydney Cole, a Scottish soldier who slashed the throat of her best friend, a fellow corporal, in a nightclub in Magaluf in 2019.

The move comes after multiple failed attempts to locate her for a statement, and two Mallorcan lawyers have resigned from her defence following disagreements with a British lawyer liaising with the family, according to Ultima Hora.

The assault occurred in mid-April 2019 at the Bananas nightclub in Punta Ballena, Magaluf. Sydney Cole, 19, was with the victim, Sarah Ann Garrity, 22, and another friend named Deborah when an argument broke out. Cole slashed Garrity’s neck with a broken glass, causing a large haemorrhage that required immediate hospitalisation.

Garrity lost a significant amount of blood, approximately four pints. Medical professionals managed to seal the laceration across her throat with 14 stitches. A brave teenager, Kane Sharman, played a crucial role in saving her life by staunching the flow of blood from her neck.

The Civil Guard of Calvià arrived at the nightclub and arrested Cole for an alleged crime of injury with a dangerous instrument. Cole explained to the judge, how she argued with Deborah before Sarah Ann intervened. According to Cole, the victim first punched her in the nose. She further testified that she pulled her friend’s hair and threw a glass on the ground that shattered and coincidentally hit Garrity’s neck.

Two witnesses confirmed to the Guardia Civil investigators that Cole struck her best friend with the broken glass. Cole was imprisoned but released a few days later after Garrity decided not to report her. The two friends had been part of the British Army since 2016.

The incident took place just before 1:00 am, and Garrity was rushed to the Son Espases hospital, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The case has seen significant developments, with Cole changing her address without notifying Spanish authorities and the resignation of her Mallorcan lawyers due to discrepancies with a British lawyer mediating with the family.