Could Spanish Beaches Soon Cost You More? A Warning from a Spanish Economist

By John Ensor • 12 August 2023 • 9:14

A crowded Spanish beach. Credit: Steve Allen/Shutterstock.com

Could the future of Spain’s beaches be on the brink of a costly transformation? Economist Santiago Niño Becerra has sounded a warning that could hit the pockets of sun and beach-loving tourists.

Following the announcement of some municipalities to impose restrictive measures to prevent bathers to reserve their space on the beach from early in the morning, with a possibility of fines reaching €3,000, Niño Becerra has expressed not only his dissatisfaction but also the economic risk that this reality will mean in the future.

Economist Predicts More Expense For Holidaymakers

The 72-year-old Catalan predicts a scenario very similar to the one that exists in Italy, taking to social media he posted: ‘For many years now in Sorrento, on the Amalfi Coast, you have to pay €20 a day for a sun lounger on the beach, and it is compulsory to eat at the concession bar-restaurant.’

‘I think things will end up going that way,’ the expert admitted, in view of the situation of overcrowding that occurs on Spanish beaches. For example, in Alicante, the practice is prohibited in the towns of Calpe, Altea, Torrevieja and Denia. In Castellón, it is also not allowed in the municipalities of Oropesa del Mar and Peñíscola. Likewise, in the region of Murcia, it is forbidden to do so on the beaches of San Javier.

Niño Becerra’s prediction has opened up the debate on social media platforms, especially about the need to ‘rethink the holiday calendar in companies and the school calendar,’ after the continuous lengthening of heat waves. ‘It would also be more accessible and economical if half of mankind did not take vacations in August,’ says one user.