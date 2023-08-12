By Jo Pugh • 12 August 2023 • 15:21

Two goldfinches were taken to a wildlife centre. Credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil has caught a person red-handed as he placed glued sticks onto trees in order to catch goldfinches.

An operation began when Seprona, the animal welfare department of the Guardia Civil, detected the presence of a person on an agricultural farm in Caravaca de la Cruz, Murcia, using a bird calling whistle to attract the finches.

As they approached the farm, officers observed how a series of cross head shaped twigs had been placed on the tops of two fruit trees, impregnated with a sticky substance known as garter.

In addition to capturing these songbirds, other birds also became stuck in the glue, rendering them unable to escape.

The capture in the natural environment of these species is not allowed.

To promote the recovery of the wild population of finches, there are legal provisions that regulate and promote their breeding in captivity.

Silvestrismo, as it is called, is the act of capturing and keeping in captivity certain birds of the finch family, such as goldfinches, in order to train them to sing.

During the operation the Guardia Civil recovered and released two goldfinches and seized the capture gear.

Two caged goldfinches without rings were also found at the site, where the man could not prove their legal origin.

They were delivered to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre on Friday, August 11, reported Europa Press.

The alleged poacher has been investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals and for using prohibited gear to hunt finches.

Laws related to the protection of flora and fauna establish prison sentences of 6 months to 2 years or a fine, in any case, special disqualification for the exercise of the right to hunt or fish for a period of one to three years.

