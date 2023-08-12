Police In London Given Emergency Lockdown Powers Amid Looting Fears

By John Ensor • 12 August 2023 • 18:13

London's Metropolitan Police. Credit: Ian Steward Shutterstock.com

London’s police force has been granted special powers to lock down a high street in south-east London, as retailers brace for possible looting by groups of young people, inspired by a trend on TikTok.

On Saturday, August 12, Broadway Shopping Centre in Bexleyheath, south-east London, bolstered its security presence in response to rumours that a social media post might incite individuals to raid JD Sports to steal merchandise, according to The Daily Express.

TikTok Advertised Looting

This follows an incident on Oxford Street on Wednesday, August 9, where police clashed with young individuals in a similar looting event, where nine individuals were apprehended, and 34 dispersal orders were handed out.

West End shops had to pull down their shutters and lock patrons inside during Wednesday’s raid, allegedly spurred by a social media fad promoting an ‘Oxford Street JD robbery.’

Businesses And Police On High Alert

A letter dispatched to businesses by Broadway Shopping Centre on Friday stated: ‘Many of you will have seen on social media the potential threat of stores being targeted by gangs of youths who intend to steal stock. They are targeting specific towns and Bexleyheath has been listed for this coming Saturday, August 12. Whilst this may come to nothing, we have chosen to take the treat seriously in order that we cover every eventuality.’

The letter also detailed plans to augment the number of guards within the shopping centre, with one stationed at each main entrance. If any disturbances were observed outside, all entrances would be closed until calm was restored. Additional police officers will be deployed, and retailers have been advised to shut down if unrest begins.

A Section 35 dispersal order will be in effect until 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 13, granting officers the authority to prevent individuals from entering the area.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: ‘There will be an increased policing presence in Bexleyheath town centre this weekend following speculation on social media that people plan to cause anti-social behaviour. Anyone who does take part in criminal activity will be dealt with.’