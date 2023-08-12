By Jo Pugh • 12 August 2023 • 10:23

A woman in Nerja on the Costa del Sol took to Facebook to question why she was charged 20 cents for an ice cube.

Erika Chalker posted a photograph of her receipt while asking “I do expect to pay more for things in Nerja than in surrounding towns but have to say it took me by surprise to be charged an extra 20 cents for requesting ‘un cubito de hielo’ be added to my not-cold-enough white wine”.

“When I queried why the bill was indivisible by three, a shrugged shoulder accompanied the news that they charge for ice.

Is this normal?”

Meanwhile, a posh bar at Italy’s exclusive Lake Como sparked outrage after it was revealed it charges customers an extra €2 just to cut their sandwiches in half.

One disgruntled customer, named Vice Flavio, shared a photograph of a receipt on Tripadvisor as proof of the baffling charge.

The printout from June 18 clearly shows that Bar Pace had charged them €2 for the privilege of cutting their fancy sarnie in two.

The couple decided to share their sandwich, which meant they needed an extra plate, for which they received the extra charge.

Listed as ‘diviso da meta’ it translates into English as ‘divided in half’.

The total pushed the already pricey €7.50 ‘toast vegetariano e patatine’, or veggie toasted sandwich and crisps – up to €9.50.

Lake Como is known as one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, with Hollywood star George Clooney owning a mansion overlooking the shore.

In Mykonos, Greece, a customer was enraged after they claimed they were ‘cheated’ and forced to spend £360 on a light lunch.

Due Razzmatazz, complained on Reddit that he was presented with a bill of €360.80.

The holiday-maker said his family were left shocked at the restaurant’s prices as they tried to enjoy the sun on their Greek family holiday.

The customer explained that their family had been looking for a good spot to sit and enjoy the sun when a waiter at beach-side restaurant Eclipse told them they could ‘use their cabanas or loungers provided we bought two drinks’.

Believing it was a good deal initially, the customer soon realised they were in for a ride when the waiter would not stop pestering them to order.

The two parents ordered a beer and mojito each but, in the process of supposedly being swindled out of their cash, were also ‘forced’ to order milkshakes for their children.

‘As we sat there for about an hour, we thought we might as well order some food. He recommended some calamari and on the menu it said €19,’ the customer said.

They were also told it came with a side salad and bread included.

To the customer’s shock, they said they were then handed a bill costing their four drinks at €78 (£67) and the calamari at €75 (£65).

Being pestered for payment, they eventually gave the waiter their card.

But to add even further to his dismay, the customer said they were charged even more.

‘When the bill came back I was appalled as the Calamari was €148.50, the milkshakes which we never wanted but were forced to order for our kids were €38 each and the salad and bread which we were told were free were €28.50 and €14.80 respectively” he said.

After telling the staff of his shock and anger at the payment, they said the cashier then cut off the top part of the receipt containing the transaction details and the restaurant’s name and address.

