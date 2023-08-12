Spanish City Says No To DGT’s Car Labels: What Does It Mean For the Rest Of Spain?

By John Ensor • 12 August 2023 • 10:40

Credit: MVelishchuk/Shutterstock.com

Is this the beginning of a revolution against environmental regulations? A Spanish city’s rebellion against DGT labels has caused a stir, potentially setting a precedent for others to follow.

The city of Gijón, located in the Asturias region of Spain, has recently overturned the mandatory use of DGT labels, causing significant controversy, according to OK Diario, Saturday, August 12.

This decision, following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Asturias and a change of government after the municipal and regional elections in May, has led to a heated debate over the regulations surrounding the implementation of ZBEs and the compulsory nature of DGT environmental labels.

Spain’s Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), responsible for road regulation, implemented the display of badges that classified vehicles based on their emissions.

ZBEs (Zonas de Bajas Emisiones), or Low Emission Zones, are areas where restrictions are placed on vehicles that do not meet certain environmental standards. In the UK, these concepts are similar to the Clean Air Zones and the Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ), where vehicles must meet specific emission standards to enter certain areas.

The adverse economic implications for self-employed workers and businessmen may have led the Asturian justice to rule in favour of Gijón, reversing the implementation of the ZBE labels in the city. Gijón has become the first city to overturn the new Climate Change Law, at least concerning ZBE labels and anti-pollution points, potentially leading to modifications in the law in the next legislature.

The Asturian capital’s decision to overturn the mandatory nature of the DGT labels, and to remove the ban on cars without these labels from parking in ORA-regulated parking areas, similar to controlled parking zones (CPZs) in the UK, sets a significant precedent.

Until recently, Gijón required vehicles to have this distinctive label to circulate on its streets. The city’s reversal, refusing to allow discrimination based on the DGT’s environmental sticker, has created shockwaves.

This measure was part of the new Municipal Ordinance applied by the previous government, but it has now been repealed with the change in administration. The move by Gijón may inspire other cities to reconsider their stance on environmental regulations, potentially leading to a broader shift in policy across Spain.