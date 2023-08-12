Spanish Researchers Discover How A Common Drug Could Help Fight Melanoma

By Chris King • 12 August 2023 • 20:27

Image of Navarrabiomed researchers, Marta Redondo and Imanol Arozarena. Credit: Govt of Navarra

A drug currently used for treating heart conditions, has been shown to improve the efficacy of current therapies for the treatment of melanoma.

Published in the leading medical journal ‘Nature Metabolism’, the results of recent research offered a therapeutic alternative to treat melanoma. They were published on the website of the Navarran Government this Friday, August 11.

This is the most lethal type of skin cancer that affects 16.3 of females, and 14.6 males per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain.

Made up of the Provincial Government and the Public University of Navarra, the Navarrabiomed biomedical research centre has managed to demonstrate that the use of ranolazine improved the efficacy during tests on mice.

Directed by Dr Imanol Arozarena Martinicorena, the Navarrabiomed Cancer Signaling Unit led this study. Researchers from the CSIC-UMH Institute of Neurosciences located in Sant Joan d’Alacant, Valencian Community also participated, along with those from IRB Barcelona.

Ranolazine is a drug used to treat chronic angina in humans

Ranolazine is a drug approved for use in humans which is already administered in clinical practice to treat chronic angina. The test results showed that it would favour the development of future clinical trials to validate and confirm its action in cancer patients.

In most cases, patients with melanoma respond well to therapies directed against one of the key genes in tumour progression – the BRAF gene.

However, they soon develop resistance to these therapies and the tumors grow back. In addition, the latest clinical studies suggest that these patients respond worse to immunotherapy.

The study showed how ranolazine slowed down tumour progression

Thanks to this latest research, a deep understanding of the role of fatty acid metabolism in the development of resistance to BRAF inhibitors has been achieved. Also, the action of ranolazine to slow down tumour progression has been demonstrated.

Even more important, the application of this drug allowed melanoma cells to be more visible to the immune system. This improved the response to immunotherapies and increased the ability of lymphocytes to control tumour growth.

Dr Imanol Arozarena Martinicorena, head of the Cancer Signaling Unit of Navarrabiomed – IdiSNA, coordinated the research. His work is part of the doctoral thesis by Marta Redondo Muñoz from the Public University of Navarra, who is a researcher in the same unit.

The work involved the collaboration of many experts

The work was carried out in close collaboration between the Institute of Neurosciences, a mixed centre of the CSIC and the Miguel Hernández University.

It also involved Dr Francisco Javier Rodríguez-Baena, under the direction of Dr Berta Sánchez Laorden, the principal investigator of the Cellular Plasticity in Development and Disease group, as reported by navarra.okdiario.com.

ICREA researcher, Dr Salvador Aznar-Benitah, who is the head of the Stem Cells and Cancer laboratory at IRB Barcelona also collaborated. He is also the head of the Systemic Metabolic Alterations in Cancer translational laboratory.

Navarrabiomed designed and developed the course of all the research. It conducted experiments related to resistance to targeted therapies and the study of how ranolazine affected the immunogenicity of melanoma cells.

Dr Arozarena explained

Dr Arozarena indicated that: ‘this study shows that it is possible to pharmacologically reorganise the metabolism of the tumour cell to improve the effect of targeted therapies and immunotherapies’.

‘The next challenge is to demonstrate the clinical effect of these combinations in patients, as well as to study the potential of ranolazine in other types of cancer. To do this, we need to better understand how this drug acts both in tumour cells and in the immune system’, he explained.

This study was possible thanks to the institutional support and funding granted by various organisations, in addition to the Government of Navarra. These included the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Carlos III Health Institute, the Spanish Multidisciplinary Melanoma Group (GEM), and the Melanoma Research Alliance.

Melanoma accounts for 3.4 per cent of cancer cases worldwide

Despite representing only 10 per cent of skin cancer cases, melanoma is responsible for 90 per cent of deaths associated with skin tumours.

In 2022, 7,500 new cases of cutaneous melanoma were diagnosed in Spain. Worldwide, this type of cancer accounts for 3.4 per cent of the total cancer cases detected.

Thanks to the appearance of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, the clinical treatment of people affected with melanoma has improved.

However, data shows that 50 per cent of patients still do not respond and/or acquire resistance to these therapies. The combination of current therapies with ranolazine could offer a therapeutic alternative for these patients, improving their clinical response.