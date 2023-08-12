By Jo Pugh • 12 August 2023 • 16:54

The supermarket was selling alcohol illegally. Credit: Kerstin Riemer/Pixabay

Calvia council has closed a supermarket in the Punta Balena area of Magaluf and fined the store €100,000 euros for selling alcohol at night.

The council said on Friday, August 11, that the supermarket had remained open at night selling alcohol to the public. The supermarket was discovered open by a passing police patrol.

This is an offence classified as very serious in article 16.1 of the Decree of Tourism Excesses, as establishments must remain closed between 9.30pm and 8am.

The Excess Tourism Decree states “We are a quality destination, with a wide range of offers and also for safe leisure”

The penalty for this type of serious law infringement ranges from €60,000 to €600,000.

Calvia Local Police officers found the supermarket to be open after hours and selling alcohol in a basement of the shop, out of sight from the exterior.

Bottles of alcohol were displayed, bags were laid out and there was a cash register to serve customers.

The clandestine activity was detected at 10.15pm and, once the case had been opened by the police and the infringement accredited, a fine was imposed and the supermarket was closed.

The deputy mayor responsible for economy and the area of infringements and sanctions, Javier Tascón, explained what action had been taken, and remarked that the town hall is “very clear about how to act”.

Just as a few days ago a fine of €161,000 was imposed on an illegal ‘party boat’ and the local police have set up plain clothes officers who are “achieving spectacular results”.

Tascón assured the public that the council will not “slacken in the policy of zero tolerance with crime, with tourism excesses and with anti social behaviour”.

The municipality of Calvia, he continued, “is a tourist power and reference point and will continue to be so”.

“It is a quality destination, with a wide range on offer and also a safe leisure destination”, he added.