By Jo Pugh • 12 August 2023 • 12:29
The top five annoying passenger habits revealed. Credit:Peter H/Pixabay
Whether you agreed to drive your friends on a road trip, or signed up to carpool to save money – most drivers have encountered an annoying passenger at some point.
A new study that investigated the most annoying passenger habits has revealed the five most irritating things people do while being driven around.
In a focus group of 30 people who car-share, car finance provider, Go Car Credit revealed what irks drivers the most.
So think twice the next time you feel the urge to offer some unsolicited driving advice, as most motorists will be unimpressed.
Those who argue with the driver took second place, with 20 per cent of those in the study agreeing they were irritated by argumentative passengers as it can put them in a very difficult position.
If drivers are distracted by an argument they could lose concentration and may be fined for driving without due care and attention.
According to the results shown on the This Is Money website,’This can be distracting for the driver and it also can make the car noisy, especially if the radio is on.’
On the other hand, being too quiet may make the journey feel longer as 10 per cent of those surveyed admitted to being annoyed by passengers who fall asleep.
One driver said: ‘It’s frustrating when the wing mirror is blocked by a passenger, especially when trying to turn a corner or reverse!’
Hayley O’Connor, Head of Marketing at Go Car Credit commented, “Company in the car is great for journeys, however, a passenger that you really don’t want can turn a pleasant drive into a tedious task for even the most courteous of drivers”.
Alternatively, the study revealed what the dream car passenger looked like and an overwhelming 70 per cent said it was someone who had ‘good conversation’ but ‘doesn’t distract’ them while driving.
Passengers who don’t make a mess, help positively with directions and don’t distract the driver made up the other 30 per cent.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
