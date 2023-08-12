Can An Establishment In Spain Refuse To Sit You At A Table If You Are Unaccompanied? Close
Trending:

We Asked Artificial Intelligence To Plan A Holiday In Spain, And The Results Were Impressive

By Jo Pugh • 12 August 2023 • 11:31

Calpe Rock

Calpe is on the to-do list. Credit: Costa Blanca Photography.

PLANNING a trip can be a very entertaining and even a fun activity for some, while others avoid it at all costs.

In all groups of friends, there is someone who is in charge of preparing everything and directing the rest. But, if it turns out that this person has decided to step down as the trip organiser this year, and has left the responsibility in your hands, the following tool can help you.

Artificial intelligence is on everyone’s lips, especially since ChatGPT appeared, the chatbot application developed in 2022 by OpenAI.

This AI is capable of answering almost any question through the information it collects over the internet.

ChatGPT is not only capable of searching for information on any discipline, but it also works as a real tourist guide.

We asked Chat GPT to organise a seven day holiday, flying into Alicante, and here is what it came up with.

Day 1: Arrival in Alicante

Arrive at Alicante-Elche Airport.

Check into your accommodation in Alicante.

Spend the afternoon exploring Alicante’s historic old town, visiting Santa Barbara Castle for panoramic views.

Alicante Castle
Alicante Castle boasts spectacular views. Credit/ David Mark/Pixabay

Enjoy dinner at a local restaurant along the waterfront.

Day 2: Alicante Beaches and Shopping

Relax at Postiguet Beach, located right in the heart of Alicante.

Explore the Explanada de España, a beautiful promenade lined with palm trees and colourful mosaics.

Alicante Explanada
The colourful esplanade of Alicante: Credit: Alicante Tourism

Indulge in some shopping on Avenida Maisonnave, then try traditional Spanish tapas for dinner in the old town.

Day 3: Altea and Calpe

Drive to the picturesque town of Altea, known for its white-washed buildings and stunning views.

Explore the Old Town and visit the Church of La Mare de Déu del Consol.

Head to Calpe and visit the iconic Peñón de Ifach, a massive limestone rock formation.

The Peñón de Ifach,, known as Calpe Rock. Credit: Costa Blanca Photography

Enjoy fresh seafood for dinner at a Calpe restaurant.

Day 4: Guadalest and Villajoyosa

Visit the medieval town of Guadalest, perched high in the mountains.

Guadalest Village
Explore inland by visiting Guadalest. Credit: Jo Pugh

Explore the historic castle and enjoy the breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

Drive to Villajoyosa, known for its colourful houses and chocolate factories.

Relax on Playa Centro and stroll along the promenade.

Day 5: Javea and Denia

Explore Javea’s Arenal Beach and take a dip in the crystal-clear waters.

Visit the historic centre of Javea and see the Gothic Church of San Bartolomé.

Drive to Denia and explore Denia Castle with panoramic views of the town and coastline.

Denia Castle
Visit Denia Castle and the port. Credit Alexander Gresbe/Pixabay

Enjoy dinner at a seafood restaurant in Denia’s port area.

Day 6: Moraira and Benissa

Spend the morning in Moraira, a charming coastal town with a lovely beach.

Visit the Castillo de Moraira (Moraira Castle) for a glimpse into the town’s history.

Drive to Benissa and explore the historic centre and its beautiful architecture.

Benissa Old Town
Benissa has hidden corners. Credit: Costa Blanca Photography

Have a traditional Spanish dinner in Benissa.

Day 7: Return to Alicante and Depart

Drive back to Alicante.

Spend your last day exploring any missed spots or indulging in some last-minute shopping.

Enjoy a farewell dinner at a restaurant of your choice in Alicante.

In all fairness, ChatGPT came up with a rather spectacular itinerary in a matter of seconds, which could also be of detriment to personal tour guides.

Have you used ChatGPT yet, and if so, what do you use it for?

Leave your comments in the section below.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Transfer News Centre banner
Written by

Jo Pugh

Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading