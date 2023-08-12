By Jo Pugh • 12 August 2023 • 11:31

Calpe is on the to-do list. Credit: Costa Blanca Photography.

PLANNING a trip can be a very entertaining and even a fun activity for some, while others avoid it at all costs.

In all groups of friends, there is someone who is in charge of preparing everything and directing the rest. But, if it turns out that this person has decided to step down as the trip organiser this year, and has left the responsibility in your hands, the following tool can help you.

Artificial intelligence is on everyone’s lips, especially since ChatGPT appeared, the chatbot application developed in 2022 by OpenAI.

This AI is capable of answering almost any question through the information it collects over the internet.

ChatGPT is not only capable of searching for information on any discipline, but it also works as a real tourist guide.

We asked Chat GPT to organise a seven day holiday, flying into Alicante, and here is what it came up with.

Day 1: Arrival in Alicante

Arrive at Alicante-Elche Airport.

Check into your accommodation in Alicante.

Spend the afternoon exploring Alicante’s historic old town, visiting Santa Barbara Castle for panoramic views.

Enjoy dinner at a local restaurant along the waterfront.

Day 2: Alicante Beaches and Shopping

Relax at Postiguet Beach, located right in the heart of Alicante.

Explore the Explanada de España, a beautiful promenade lined with palm trees and colourful mosaics.

Indulge in some shopping on Avenida Maisonnave, then try traditional Spanish tapas for dinner in the old town.

Day 3: Altea and Calpe

Drive to the picturesque town of Altea, known for its white-washed buildings and stunning views.

Explore the Old Town and visit the Church of La Mare de Déu del Consol.

Head to Calpe and visit the iconic Peñón de Ifach, a massive limestone rock formation.

Enjoy fresh seafood for dinner at a Calpe restaurant.

Day 4: Guadalest and Villajoyosa

Visit the medieval town of Guadalest, perched high in the mountains.

Explore the historic castle and enjoy the breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

Drive to Villajoyosa, known for its colourful houses and chocolate factories.

Relax on Playa Centro and stroll along the promenade.

Day 5: Javea and Denia

Explore Javea’s Arenal Beach and take a dip in the crystal-clear waters.

Visit the historic centre of Javea and see the Gothic Church of San Bartolomé.

Drive to Denia and explore Denia Castle with panoramic views of the town and coastline.

Enjoy dinner at a seafood restaurant in Denia’s port area.

Day 6: Moraira and Benissa

Spend the morning in Moraira, a charming coastal town with a lovely beach.

Visit the Castillo de Moraira (Moraira Castle) for a glimpse into the town’s history.

Drive to Benissa and explore the historic centre and its beautiful architecture.

Have a traditional Spanish dinner in Benissa.

Day 7: Return to Alicante and Depart

Drive back to Alicante.

Spend your last day exploring any missed spots or indulging in some last-minute shopping.

Enjoy a farewell dinner at a restaurant of your choice in Alicante.

In all fairness, ChatGPT came up with a rather spectacular itinerary in a matter of seconds, which could also be of detriment to personal tour guides.

Have you used ChatGPT yet, and if so, what do you use it for?

Leave your comments in the section below.