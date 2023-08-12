By John Smith • 12 August 2023 • 17:19

One of the trucks at the event in Algeciras Credit: Campeonato del Mundo de Foodtrucks Algeciras

MANY people enjoy the chance to sample a range of different foods from around the world and the World Food Truck Championship will be taking place in the Plaza de la Constitución in La Linea de la Concepcion.

Taking place from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 August not only will there be a wide selection of food to choose from but as an added bonus, each night sees a number of tribute bands playing free of charge.

Starting 8pm on Thursday night the children will be delighted by a selection of Disney numbers followed by a magic show at 9pm and a tribute to popular grunge band Nirvana starting at 9.30pm.

On Friday at 8pm there will be an appearance from five piece group La Bejazz who play flamenco but with a feeling of jazz, at 10pm there’s a tribute to Catalan Rumba duo Estopa and then at 11.30pm the audience will enjoy the musical sound of hard rock from the Extremoduro tribute.

Saturday it’s back to the kids with the musical Aladdin at 8pm, followed by a touch of flamenco from up and coming local musician José Carlos Poveda and the evening will climax at 10.30pm with a hot tribute to British superstars Queen

On the final night there’s a tribute to vintage Spanish favourites Triana at 8.30pm and the last performance will see a salute to Barcelona born Loquillo an hour later.

This promises to be a very special event which will not only attract local residents but will most certainly appeal to food and music lovers across the border in Gibraltar.

Food truck events are increasingly more popular around the Costa del Sol but there is something of a local circuit around Cadiz Province for these World Championship Food Truck events and all have attracted large numbers of people to savour a selection of food from the Caribbean, South America, Europe and the USA.