By John Smith • 12 August 2023 • 17:19
One of the trucks at the event in Algeciras
Credit: Campeonato del Mundo de Foodtrucks Algeciras
MANY people enjoy the chance to sample a range of different foods from around the world and the World Food Truck Championship will be taking place in the Plaza de la Constitución in La Linea de la Concepcion.
Taking place from Thursday 17 to Sunday 20 August not only will there be a wide selection of food to choose from but as an added bonus, each night sees a number of tribute bands playing free of charge.
Starting 8pm on Thursday night the children will be delighted by a selection of Disney numbers followed by a magic show at 9pm and a tribute to popular grunge band Nirvana starting at 9.30pm.
On Friday at 8pm there will be an appearance from five piece group La Bejazz who play flamenco but with a feeling of jazz, at 10pm there’s a tribute to Catalan Rumba duo Estopa and then at 11.30pm the audience will enjoy the musical sound of hard rock from the Extremoduro tribute.
Saturday it’s back to the kids with the musical Aladdin at 8pm, followed by a touch of flamenco from up and coming local musician José Carlos Poveda and the evening will climax at 10.30pm with a hot tribute to British superstars Queen
On the final night there’s a tribute to vintage Spanish favourites Triana at 8.30pm and the last performance will see a salute to Barcelona born Loquillo an hour later.
This promises to be a very special event which will not only attract local residents but will most certainly appeal to food and music lovers across the border in Gibraltar.
Food truck events are increasingly more popular around the Costa del Sol but there is something of a local circuit around Cadiz Province for these World Championship Food Truck events and all have attracted large numbers of people to savour a selection of food from the Caribbean, South America, Europe and the USA.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.