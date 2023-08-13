‘Aggressive’ Drunk Patient Causes Material Damage At Malaga’s Clinical Hospital

By Chris King • 13 August 2023 • 19:10

Image of Malaga's Clinico Hospital. Credit: Díaz Romero, Javier/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

ANOTHER violent incident involving a patient occurred this Saturday evening, August 12, at Malaga’s Clinical Hospital.

The event took place at around 8 pm in the emergency department of the medical facility. As reported to Europa Press by the hospital, a drunken patient was being treated by two doctors at the time. Material damage was caused to computer equipment as a result they indicated.

Security personnel had to be summoned to deal with the man who allegedly displayed an ‘aggressive and violent’ attitude. Although no physical aggression took place, his actions still led to the equipment being damaged, according to malagahoy.es.

Jesús Fernández Galán, the managing director of the Hospital Virgen de la Victoria, contacted the professionals to inquire about their condition after the incident. ‘Fortunately, on this occasion, there have been no physical injuries to be regretted’, he explained.

The management of the Clinical Hospital once again expressed: “the absolute rejection of any violent and aggressive behaviour against our professionals, who carry out their work every day to care for patients’.

Attacks are on the rise in Malaga’s public health centres

According to data from the Andalucian Health Service (SAS), attacks in public health centres in the province of Malaga have continued to rise in 2023. A rise of 43 per cent was recorded in 2022 compared to the previous year.

A total of 187 incidents were registered in 2021 and in the past year, this number rose to 268. The data provided to the unions correspond to all of 2022. According to these figures, in that period, 23 per cent of the cases involved physical attacks, while the remaining 77 per cent were verbal.

In absolute terms, Malaga is the one that reports the most cases in Andalucia after Sevilla, which registered 304 incidents in total.

However, it must also be taken into account that both territories are the ones with the largest population and also employ the largest number of health centre staff. In relation to the volume of its personnel, Malaga province ranks fifth with a rate of 12.41.