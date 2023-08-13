By Jo Pugh • 13 August 2023 • 9:49

Madrid is a popular city break destination. Credit: Costa Blanca Photography.

The average European city break costs nearly €1160 (£1,000) per person – with many believing they are not good value for money.

Per person, a city break can cost the equivalent of a seven-day Spanish beach holiday.

A poll of 1,500 adults, who had been for a weekend city break during the past three years found that 50 per cent would think twice about going on another one anytime soon due to the cost.

Accommodation alone cost those polled an average of €443 (£382) in total, with a further €265 (£229) spent on food when there.

And visiting all the must-see attractions during their trip added up to €211 (£182).

As a result, 46 per cent are considering changing their approach to getaways – going on longer holidays, rather than several short breaks throughout the year, reported The Daily Express.

Gary Anslow, director of sales in the UK and Ireland for Norwegian Cruise Line, which commissioned the research, said: “Brits have a real hunger for exploring the world, but the rising cost of travel is an ongoing challenge.

“Our research found that half of holidaymakers like to visit a new place every time they go on a trip, and one in three want the best of both worlds – a pool-side holiday and city break wrapped up into one”, said Anslow.

It emerged that accommodation, food and drink, and getting to the destination are the leading items which travellers think cost too much on a city break.

And the biggest concerns when it comes to booking a city break include awkward flight times eating into the trip (34 per cent), increasing costs for short-haul flights (32 per cent), and not being able to fit in everything you want to see in a short space of time (30 per cent).

Despite this, holidaymakers have been on four city-based getaways in the last five years.

