By Jo Pugh • 13 August 2023 • 8:31

Horses will have to endure high heat during the races. Credit: Valencia Tourism

AN animal rights group has asked that horse racing on a beach in Valencia should be suspended because of the extreme heat.

The National Association for the Protection and Well-being of Animals (ANPBA) requested the suspension of the ‘Corregudes de Joies’, scheduled from Tuesday, August 15, to Thursday, August 17 on the beach of Pinedo de València due to the wave of “extreme heat” and with in order to “guarantee the well-being” of the horses that participate in them.

The Correguda de Joies is an equestrian competition in which riders race along 700 metres of beach without any type of saddle.

Riders compete in elimination races on the sand, with the aim of winning the contest and receiving the joia – a silk scarf on a laurel wreath – as a trophy.

Currently, Pinedo is the only Valencian town that continues to enjoy the Correguda de Joies during its patron saint festivities. The race dates back 150 years.

In letters addressed to the councillors of Valencia city council, José Luis Moreno and Santiago Ballester, and to the local mayoress, Cristina Peris, ANPBA reasons that this August “temperatures are being reached in the Valencian Community that exceed any previous record, aggravated by the lengthening of heat waves and heat waves caused by climate change”.

For this reason, the animal rights group, in a statement, has considered it “evident” that in the aforementioned “extreme” weather conditions the modality of ‘Corregudes de Joies’ “could subject horses to states of unpredictable physical suffering and emotional stress”.

A circumstance that, they warn, “could seriously compromise the well-being of horses”.

In addition, ANPBA stated “the risks and possible damage to horses are high in a race and extreme temperature equation, especially if horses are subjected to a sporting activity of a certain intensity.”

ANPBA cites article 333 of Law 17/2021, which modifies the civil code, and attributes to animals, in general, “the legal category of living beings endowed with sensitivity”, and remarks that this principle “must govern the interpretation of all our legal system”, which is why “the rights and faculties that man attributes to himself over animals must be exercised taking into account the well-being and protection of the animal”.

For this reason, ANPBA has asked the competent municipal authorities that, as a matter of urgency, they proceed to suspend the Corregudes de Joies scheduled in Pinedo on the occasion of their patron saint festivities, reported Europa Press.