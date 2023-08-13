Business Roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • 13 August 2023 • 11:00

CHESTE (VALENCIA): Probable site of Elon Musk’s gigafactory Photo credit: CC/Ravave

Positive charge ACCORDING to reports in the Spanish media at the beginning of June, Elon Musk was in talks with the Valencia’s regional government to build a €4.5 billion gigafactory.

Sources close to the deal to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles explained that Tesla owner and chairman Elon Musk was allegedly “infuriated” after what he supposed was a “confidential negotiation” should have attracted so much media attention.

Two months later, the deal seems to be on once more and speeding up the compulsory purchase of land in Cheste (Valencia province) adjoining the Barcelona and Alicante motorways suggested the possibility of a new agreement to build the plant.

Lithium plans Cornish Lithium will extract an annual 8,000 tons of battery-grade lithium from a repurposed China clay pit at Trelavour Downs in Cornwall.

The company is receiving £53 million (€61.36 million) in a funding package that has been provided by the UK Infrastructure Bank, the Energy & Minerals Group (EMG) and Cornish Lithium’s largest shareholder, TechMet.

“The funding will help to support the development of the UK’s critical minerals supply chain and accelerate growth towards the commercial production of lithium, vital for the UK’s transition to net-zero,” Treasury minister Andrew Griffith said.

Time to Zoom back VIDEO communications platform Zoom, which made it possible to work remotely during the pandemic, wants its employees in the office.

At one stage the company said staff could work from home “indefinitely” but announced recently that it now believed a “structured hybrid approach” was more effective.

The US-based company will introduce the new policy in August and September, with staff living within 80 kilometres of their office working there at least twice a week.

In the US where Zoom is based, 12 per cent of workers were fully remote in July, while 29 per cent split their time between the home and the office.

Meanwhile, Stanford University researchers found that working from home is much more common in the US and English-speaking countries but less usual in Europe and Asia.

Grifols tightens its belt THE Grifols family, which founded the multinational pharmaceuticals firms of the same name, saw their income dwindle by 97 per cent last year.

In 2021, the family-owned firm Deria, the laboratory’s principal shareholder, received €16.4 million in dividends.

In contrast, the company announced that there would be no shareout for 2022, owing to Grifols high level of indebtedness after buying out German rival, Biotest, increasing its net debt to €9.42 billion by June 2023.

Deria, which has left 25 million shares as collateral with Banco Santander, received €454,784 in 2022, mainly from interest and providing services, but reported losses of €139, 177.

The company also revealed that some board members received €238,333 “in remunerations.”

Deal takes the biscuit CEREALTO SIRO FOOD’S Palencia plant will remain open for another four years.

The Palencia installation was earmarked for closure last year in Madrid-based Cerealto Siro Foods’ cost-savings plans. The company has now reached agreement with 184 employees who agreed to a €130 per month pay cut in exchange for guaranteeing the immediate future of Siro’s Venta de Baños factory.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez-Serna, founder of the indebted household name, sold a 75 per cent stake to Afendis Capital Management and Davidson Kempner Capital Management in 2022 for a reputed €80 million which included debt settlement, while he held the remaining shares.

On the bright side A EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK (BCE) survey revealed that the Spanish are generally more positive than other Eurozone citizens.

They viewed with optimism their prospects regarding future earnings, property prices and economic growth, with consumer affairs the only area where they were more pessimistic.

Spanish optimism regarding earnings increased by 3 per cent, compared with the 1.2 per cent Eurozone average, the BCE said.

In the Netherlands, for instance, expectations regarding salaries shrank by 1.5 per cent but rose slightly in Germany by 1.2 per cent.

Britishvolt complications RECHARGE INDUSTRIES, the Australian company which rescued Britishvolt in February, failed to make the final payment on April 5.

Although Britishvolt, based in Blyth (Northumberland), was worth £800 million (€926.18 million) before its collapse, Recharge Industries bought the business and its assets for £8.57 million (€9.92 million) in February.

“The final instalment remains unpaid and overdue. As a result, the buyer is in default of the business sale agreement,” Britishvolt’s administrators EY said.

“We dispute that we are in default,” declared Scale Facilitation, Recharge’s Manhattan-based parent company whose Australian offices were raided by police in June, following tax fraud allegations.