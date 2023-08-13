By Jo Pugh • 13 August 2023 • 11:25

Reduce weight to save fuel costs. Credit: Bernd Schray/Pixabay

Drivers could make dramatic petrol and diesel savings by making one simple change to their driving habits this summer.

Experts at Confused.com have warned motorists may be “burning more fuel than normal” by carrying excess weight in their vehicles. An extra 50 kilogrammes of weight in your car could be enough to increase fuel consumption by one or two per cent.

The tip comes as petrol and diesel costs rose again this week amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Extra weight can “cause drag” meaning the car will need to work harder and use more fuel to travel. Specialists claim that removing heavy items will be enough for road users to notice a considerable improvement.

Louise Thomas, motor expert at Confused.com told The Daily Express: “Making changes to the way you drive can reduce the amount of fuel you use”.

“One way to do this is by removing excess weight from your vehicle”.

That’s because extra weight can cause drag when driving, so your fuel might not stretch as far as it should”.

However, Thomas warned that drivers should not go overboard and strip their vehicles of all the essentials.

Motorists still need to make sure they are prepared for all eventualities before setting off on long trips.

“It’s likely that lots of drivers have items stored in their boot, and sometimes even on passenger seats and foot wells.

Overloading your vehicle could mean that you burn more fuel than normal. It could also impact your vision when driving and affect your vehicle’s stopping distance”.

She added: “Be sensible, as keeping things like a spare tyre in your boot could come in handy. Every vehicle also has a weight limit, so staying within this could help your tank last longer and save you money in the long run.”

“By removing heavier items, such as roof racks and boxes, your fuel consumption could improve”, said Thomas

KwikFit warned that heavier vehicles tend to use more petrol or diesel in stop-start traffic, which could be a major blow to city inhabitants.

