Hoping for a place at the top table

By Linda Hall • 13 August 2023 • 11:39

PARLIAMENT CHAMBER: The tribune presided by the Speaker Photo credit: CC/Benjamin Nuñez Gonzalez

SPAIN’S parliament and senate will meet on August 17 for the first time since it was dissolved on May 30.

Before anyone can get down to work, before the investiture of any potential president of a hypothetical government emerging from the July 23 general election, the MPs must first decide the nine members of the Mesa del Congreso.

This government body – Spain’s third most-important authority after King Felipe and the president of the government – is headed by a president whose role is equivalent to the Speaker in the British parliament. He or she is accompanied by four vice-presidents and four secretaries.

The Mesa reflects the makeup of the parliament, proportionate to each party’s number of MPs although pacts, promises and pledges will determine its makeup.

The method for choosing the Speaker is unsophisticated, as MPs write their chosen candidate’s name on a piece of paper. As there are 350 seats in the national parliament, the would-be Speaker needs at least 176 votes in his or her favour. Failing this, there will be a second vote where the candidate with the most votes gets the job.

In fact this is little different from the system used to choose the next president of the Spanish government, but the members of the Mesa del Congreso are always chosen first.

The Mesa’s tasks range from organising the day-to-day running of parliament to managing its expenses.

One of its most important functions is organising the work of the parliament, admitting or rejecting party initiatives and deciding the business of the day with the parliamentary parties’ spokespeople.

The Mesa is enormously important and holds huge sway over the evolution of each legislature and it is not surprising that each political party is keen to exert as much influence and control over the Mesa as possible.

Places are determined by election results, with precedence given to the party with most seats. When the most-voted party has an overall majority, the process is relatively straightforward although there is always certain amount of horse-trading, haggling and bargaining regarding the number of vice-presidencies and secretaries allotted to the runners up.

The present situation is not clear-cut. The post of Speaker should logically go to an MP from the most-voted Partido Popular (PP) although it looks highly unlikely that its leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, can survive a investiture vote and subsequently form a government.

Whether the next Mesa has a PP Speaker remains to be seen. Incumbent president Pedro Sanchez from the PSOE party already has the votes of Sumar but is seeking support from other parties that might – at a price – back him in an investiture vote to ensure that the socialists continue to control the Mesa.

Sources close to ongoing negotiations maintain that talks “are progressing” between the PSOE and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC).

Junts per Catalunya as usual is playing hard to get although according to El Pais, newly-elected MP Teresa Jorda from ERC called on Junts to form a common front to “present their demands” in Madrid.

“This is a golden opportunity and we can’t let it slip away,” Jorda said.