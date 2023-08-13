By Jo Pugh • 13 August 2023 • 11:55

Who gets the pooch if you split. Credit: Julita/Pixabay

FEWER than one in ten couples who owned a dog together but then broke up managed to agree on shared custody, a survey has revealed.

Even where arrangements have been quickly settled, one in three dog owners said they later regretted having made the decision too early.

Although half of joint owners said they were aware of the difficulties that could arise if they split, most do little about it in advance.

Only eight per cent who had broken up said they managed to resolve the issue satisfactorily by sharing the pet.

TV star Anthony McPartlin and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong ended up fighting for the custody of their Labrador three years after their multi-million pound divorce was finalised.

The pair initially agreed to share the chocolate Labrador, but after McPartlin re-married, his ex-wife was reported to have sought full custody.

Adem Fehmi, a canine behaviourist, said: “Hyper attachment to one particular owner can make the situation of joint ownership stressful for all involved, so encourage your dog to behave, no matter who is keeping them.”

The study found that 46 per cent of those quizzed thought couples who get a dog together should consider signing a “pet-nup” spelling out potential plans in case they break up.

But three out of ten admitted they’ve never had the conversation about who would keep the dog.

For those who have broken up, nearly one fifth (18 per cent) try to let the dog have the final say by allowing it to stay with the partner it appears to want to be with the most.

For many owners, practical factors come into play, such as which partner has the most time to care for the animal, for 33 per cent, or who is the more financially stable, for 26 per cent.

The main deciding factor was found to be which partner wanted the dog in the first place, according to 39 per cent of those surveyed.

The poll, made by pet care company Rover, and published by the Daily Telegraph, also found that 40 per cent of dog-loving couples have stuck with an unhappy relationship longer for the sake of their pooch.