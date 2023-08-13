Salón Varietés Fuengirola Autumn Season

By John Smith • 13 August 2023 • 16:00

Exterior of the Salón Varietés theatre Credit: Salón Varietés Facebook

The Costa del Sol’s long standing English language theatre, Salón Varietés in Fuengirola returns from its summer break in September.

There is a huge number of special performances including the Salón’s own version of award winning Oklahoma! planned for the next few months.

Currently the provisional list of shows is as follows;

Viva La Diva – popular local favourite Melissa Carver presents a selection of songs from productions such as Carousel, Cinderella and My Fair Lady collected from her many successes at Salón Varietés appears on Friday September 8.

The Cliff Richard songbook will be performed by Duncan Whittaker on Saturday September 23.

It’s the turn of the Blue Stompers Band on Friday September 29

Relatively new but already very popular disco trio Boogie Wonderland on Friday October 6.

Directed by theatre mainstay Owain Griffiths, the musical Oklahoma! will run from Friday October 20 to Sunday October 29 with matinee performances on Saturdays.

This was the first of many successful musicals to be written by Rodgers and Hammerstein and opened on Broadway in 1943 (and later transferring to the screen), winning numerous awards in both America and Britain and even now playing again on the West End stage.

Memorable songs from the show include Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’, The Surrey with the Fringe on Top, People Will Say We’re in Love and Oklahoma, so prepare for an evening of genuine entertainment and real nostalgia.

There will be weekend specials featuring two of the Salón’s long standing and much admired male singers, firstly Johnny G will bring his explosive show to Fuengirola on Friday November 3 to Sunday November 5 whilst the wizard Welshman Ricky Lavazza performs on Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25.

In between it’s the turn a comedy drama from David Vincent entitled Come Laughing Home which can be enjoyed from Wednesday November 15 to Sunday November 19.

The final act to be revealed so far are The Honky Tonks who play on Friday December 1 and Saturday December 2.

There will certainly be more to be revealed and it is very likely that the annual pantomime will straddle Christmas and the New Year although the title is yet to be announced.

Visit https://www.salonvarietestheatre.com/ for performance times and to book tickets.