Shoe Rental Now Possible In UK

By John Smith • 13 August 2023 • 12:55

A whole range of every day shoes Credit: Wallpaper flare

As the current cost of living crisis continues, Britain appears to be leading Europe in the concept of renting women’s clothes.

Wedding dresses possibly kickstarted this concept as many found it uneconomic to buy a good quality dress which would only be worn once and even prior to that, men got into the act as they hired morning suits and even top hats from companies such as Moss Bros.

It’s not just about cost nowadays, it’s also about the concept of the circular economy so that garments aren’t just purchased and discarded but can be used more than once, thus justifying the environmental cost of producing the clothes in the first place.

Dragon’s Den

In January 2022 Charlotte Morley made Dragons’ Den history by doubling the amount of investment that she had asked for.

The creator of Little Loop, a children’s clothes rental company had originally asked for £70,000 for 7.5 per cent stake but eventually walked away with £140,000 invested jointly by Deborah Meaden and Steven Bartlett who now own 25 per cent of the company.

It makes so much sense especially as children grow so quickly and their clothes become obsolete in a matter of months which not only encouraged the Dragon’s investments but John Lewis store even decided to offer selected Little Loop product through their outlets.

An increasing number of online companies are offering a wide range of clothing for all ages from basic dresses to chic special creations for party goers and they appear to be generally very successful.

Shoe Rental

The latest experiment however may just be a step too far as rental platform Hirestreet has launched its first-ever shoe rental collection in partnership with footwear retailer Schuh after the company received hundreds of requests for shoes from customers.

Although fashion shoes have been available to rent at high prices, this is a much cheaper line for everyday as well as special event wear.

Whilst it is relatively easy to send a dress or top for dry cleaning, many may be a little unsure of how hygienic it is to wear a pair of shoes previously worn by one or more people, so this new innovation may have difficulty in taking off.

There are some online rental clothes stores in Spain but nothing like the number found in the UK although the British can justifiably claim to have introduced charity shops in areas with high numbers of expat residents which Spanish charities have quickly copied and the shops account for the recycling of large numbers of good quality garments.