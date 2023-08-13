Single-Sex Toilets Make a Welcome Return

By John Smith • 13 August 2023 • 13:52
Gender neutral toilets to be phased out
Credit: Socialist Party CC
ON Sunday August 13 the British Government announced all new non-domestic public and private buildings will be required to provide separate single-sex toilets for women and men and/or a self-contained, private toilet as a minimum.
In what appears to be a more conservative position, the government intends to introduce new regulations following complaints from women’s groups as well as many elderly or disabled people who feel they are being disadvantaged.
It’s all about the problem for many members of the public who have been forced to share cubicle and hand-washing facilities, leading to increasing waiting in shared queues, decreased choice and a limitation on privacy and dignity for all.
The government statement explained that new regulations and guidance will mean women, who may need to use facilities more often because of pregnancy or sanitary needs, will now be guaranteed appropriate facilities either through a separate single-sex space or through a self-contained, private toilet.
Mixed sex shared facilities are not an option, except when lack of space allows only a single toilet.
Although not legally enforced, the guidelines will encourage those responsible for new builds as well as major refurbishments, to consider providing self-contained toilets, which are a fully enclosed toilet room with a wash hand basin for individual use.
Kemi Badenoch, Minister for Women and Equalities, said: “It is important that everybody has privacy and dignity when using public facilities. Yet the move towards ‘gender neutral’ toilets has removed this fundamental right for women and girls.
“These proposals will ensure every new building in England is required to provide separate male and female or unisex facilities, and publish guidance to explain the difference, protecting the dignity, privacy and safety of all.”
This decision follows a general consultation which attracted more than 17,000 responses with the overall majority of those taking part calling for greater consideration in the range of toilets to preserve dignity, access, equality, and privacy for all.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
