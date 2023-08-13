By Jo Pugh • 13 August 2023 • 9:02

The safest town in the UK is Kirkwall. Credit: Orkney Tourism.

Imagine leaving your front door unlocked, and your prized possessions available to any opportunist thief.

Many people would view locking their doors and their cars, and keeping their belongings in safe places as second nature.

Between March 2022 and March 2023, around 75,265 robberies were reported in the UK. While the UK is one of the safest countries in the world to live in, crime is a concern across the country.

But for the people of Kirkwall, on Orkney, it doesn’t even cross their minds.

The archipelago just off the Scottish mainland was this year awarded the title of the UK’s most welcoming town in Britain.

In a study carried out by Booking.com, factors like the highest number of positively reviewed properties in relation to their size were taken into account to find what parts of Britain are the safest.

Testimonies from those living in Orkney’s largest town attest to just how safe and secure it really is.

One taxi driver recalled leaving his wallet, phone and car keys on the passenger seat of his unlocked car in Kirkwall for four days, and nobody touched them, reported The Daily Express.

On a separate occasion, he said he’d dropped £850 cash at Kirkwall Airport and a stranger had handed it in at the information desk for him to collect.

Not only is Kirkwall Britain’s most welcoming town, it also boasts one of Scotland’s most beautiful high streets, winning an award for that title in 2019.

Kirkwall is the largest town in Orkney.

With a population of around 7,500, and covering an area of four square kilometres, the name Kirkwall comes from the Norse name Kirkjuvágr (Church Bay), which later changed to Kirkvoe, Kirkwaa and Kirkwall.

Kirkwall was formerly the site of an ancient Norse town founded approximately 1000 years ago.

Today, it is a transport hub with ferries to many locations.