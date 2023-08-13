By Anna Ellis • 13 August 2023 • 10:32

Whopping 57.1% increase in tourist ships for Almeria Port. Image: Almeria Port Authority.

The Port of Almeria is continually growing and increasing the number of cruise ships that dock in its port.

The stopovers programmed for this year exceed those of last year by 57.1 per cent and by 15.8 per cent of those of 2019, the year before the pandemic.

The pandemic left the port activity in dry dock in 2020 and a large part of 2021.

Eight tourist ships, of the nine that were planned, have already docked in the Almeria dock in the first half of the year. This figure is 14.3 per cent more than last year; three thousand passengers travelled on them, in addition to the corresponding crew.

This figure is 35 per cent higher than those recorded in the first half of 2022.

The president of the Port Authority of Almeria, Rosario Soto, has highlighted the joint work with the Bahia Almeriport Foundation and other administrations to promote Almeria as a cruise destination.

“We are focusing mainly on smaller cruise ships and luxury category, whose passengers disembark and choose to enjoy the varied gastronomic, cultural and scenic offer that Almeria has,” the president confirmed.

Over the next few days, the Wind Surf and Seabourn Sojourn cruise ships will make their third stopovers this year, respectively, in the Port of Almeria, after both were also the last to pass through the Ribera Quay recently.

Next stopover in August

The Seabourn Sojourn, of the Seabourn Cruise Line, will dock in the morning of August 22 in the Port of Almeria from Tangiers.

The cruise ship will be consigned by López Guillén and will depart in the evening for Cartagena. It is an elegant and spacious ship with cabins ranging from 28 to 80 square metres, with a capacity for 450 passengers.

Seabourn Sojourn enchants her guests with an array of public areas scaled to encourage a relaxed sociability.

One of the most unusual features of Seabourn Sojourn and her sisters is Seabourn Square, an ingenious “living room” that replaces the traditional cruise ship lobby with a welcoming lounge filled with easy chairs, sofas and cocktail tables; making it more inviting and relaxing on a small ship cruise.

An enclave in its centre houses knowledgeable concierges discreetly seated at individual desks.