Check If The Ryanair Pilots’ Strike Involving Spanish Airports On Tuesday 15 Affects You

By Chris King • 14 August 2023 • 22:21

Image of a Ryanair plane in mid-flight Credit: kamilpetran/Shutterstock.com

STRIKE action by Ryanair pilots in Belgium has caused the cancellation of flights from Spanish airports that operate routes to Charleroi Airport in Brussels.

As reported by the Belgian airport on its website, the stoppages of the ‘low-cost’ airline have caused the cancellation of two flights tomorrow, August 15, at the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport.

These include flight FR1916 which was scheduled to depart from Brussels to Malaga at 4 pm. The subsequent FR1915 return flight from Malaga to Brussels at 10:05 pm has also been cut.

Tomorrow’s industrial action is affecting 20 Spanish facilities but these are the only two flights to be suspended at Malaga. Charleroi has advised passengers that if their flight has been cancelled not go to the airport and to try and contact Ryanair directly.

Airports across Spain are affected

In a post on Facebook, the Airport informed passengers: ‘Important announcement: disruptions expected on August 14 and 15’.

‘We inform you that a strike by some of the Belgian pilots of the Ryanair company is scheduled for August 14 and 15. This protest will not affect all flights. We will keep you updated on impacted flights via our website and social media networks as soon as we receive information’, it continued. Ryanair’s website at www.ryanair.com as well as Charleroi’s website at www.brussels-charleroi-airport.com to find out if their flight is affected by the strike. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the airport’s website was not accessible. It also advised flyers to check

Along with Malaga, the airports of Valencia, Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Gerona, Palma de Mallorca, Santander and Asturias are affected. In total, 88 flights to or from Charleroi between Monday and Tuesday have been caught up in the strike action.

Ryanair staged two similar strikes earlier this summer

This stoppage comes hot on the tail of two other strikes that Ryanair pilots organised on the weekends of July 15-16, as well as June 29-30, when 120 and 96 flights were cancelled respectively.

According to the unions calling the strike, this new protest is the result of ‘the intransigence of the Ryanair management’. In particular, pilots based in Charleroi denounced that rest times were not being respected.

They have also asked the Irish airline to recover their salary levels to those prior to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. However, despite several meetings with management, no common ground has yet been found to resolve the problem.