Check Which Supermarket Chains Will Open During The Holiday In Spain Tomorrow, Tuesday 15

By Chris King • 14 August 2023 • 23:53

Image of a shopping trolley. Credit: Davizro Photography / Shutterstock.com

THE day of the Assumption of the Virgin is celebrated in Spain on Tuesday, August 15.

This day is a religious festival that commemorates the passing of the mother of Jesus Christ to Heaven and is a national holiday throughout the country.

As a result, many large supermarket chains and commercial establishments located throughout the country will modify their opening and closing hours.

Mercadona

Because their schedule policy establishes that the Valencian supermarket chain will not open on Sundays and holidays, this means their stores will all remain closed tomorrow, as stated on their website.

In the case of needing urgent food supplies this Tuesday then it is advisable to look online to find a smaller supermarket that will probably remain open locally.

Carrefour

This chain has no distinct policy regarding opening and closing times on holidays or Sundays. Some Carrefour stores will probably open their doors tomorrow but operate on reduced hours.

If they do open then it is likely that they will do so from 9 or 10 am to 10 pm, depending on the municipality they are located in. However, the safest way to know for sure is always to consult their website or social media pages.

Lidl

The German supermarket chain is normally open from 9 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays and holidays, some of its stores open their doors, but with reduced hours, usually from 9 am to 3 pm.

Again, it is best to check the information provided online by the store nearest you before making a fruitless trip.

Alcampo

Generally, Alcampo stores are open from Monday through to Saturday from 9 am to 10 pm. Most of them are also open on Sundays and holidays. You can check if your nearest Alcampo supermarket will be open this Tuesday at this link.

Aldi

Aldi is normally open from 9 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, while on Sundays and holidays, its stores operate on shorter hours.

On Tuesday, August 15, the chain’s stores will remain open, although it is convenient to consult their website first.

Dia

The Spanish supermarket’s stores are normally open on public holidays, although it is advisable to check in advance on their website because historically, some have remained closed.

Opening hours are generally from 9 am to 9:30 pm, although these may vary from store to store. As tomorrow is a holiday, Dia establishments might operate with reduced hours of possibly 10 am to 2:30 pm.