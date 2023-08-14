Good News For Costa Del Sol As Malaga Airport Records Its Highest Traffic In History In July

By Chris King • 14 August 2023 • 17:07

Aerial image of Malaga Airport. Credit: AENA

THE Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport closed the month of July with the highest air traffic in its history.

It recorded a total of 2,432,411 passengers and 17,320 operations, according to data published this Monday, August 14 by Aena, the Spanish airport operator.

In July 2019, the facility handled 2,228,464 travellers and 15,892 flights. The figure generated in July of this year exceeded those registered in the same month of 2022 by 17.8 per cent.

The 17,320 flights that used the airport also translated into percentage increases. Specifically, the airport quantified 12 per cent more movements than in the corresponding month of last year.

This progression in traffic responded to the dynamism shown by both national and international traffic across Spain, which showed significant growth.

In July 2023, Aena managed 242,222 aircraft movements, which was an increase of 5.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. A total of 86,779 tons of merchandise were also moved, 8.6 per cent more than last year.

Commercial passengers represented the vast majority in Malaga

The vast majority of passengers recorded at Malaga Airport last month used commercial connections, with a total of 2,425,610.

Of this total, 2,020,630 opted for flights from abroad, a rise of 18.4 per cent on July 2022. Citizens from the United Kingdom led the field, with a total of 606,603 passengers. Germany was second, with 183,643, followed by France with 146,222, the Netherlands with 118,661, and Ireland with 118,322.

The remaining 404,980 commercial passengers travelled to or from a Spanish city, which strengthens the domestic market by exceeding last year’s figures by 15.7 per cent.

International operations increased

International operations also showed an increase to 13,468, up by 14.5 per cent compared to July last year. The volume of flights with Spanish airports also grew, reaching 3,394, 10.8 per cent above the levels of 2022.

The vigour of traffic last month led to the achievement of other milestones in relation to daily operations at the facilities in Malaga.

It also exceeded the maximum number of passengers served and the peak of operations managed daily in its more than 100 years of history. On Sunday 30, the facility handled 86,396 passengers, while on Tuesday 4, a total of 587 landings and takeoffs occurred.

Traffic increased over the first seven months of 2023

This growth in traffic in July continued the upward trend experienced during the first seven months of 2023. A total of 12,502,523 passengers passed through the airport in that time, 22.2 per cent more than in the same period last year .

Of the users who travelled on commercial flights on the same dates, 2,291,903 had their origin or destination in the national territory, which was a rise of 28.1 per cent from last year. The other 10,181,746 were international travellers, an increase of 21 per cent.

Between January and July of this year, the Malaga infrastructure also managed 91,000 landings and takeoffs, some 11.2 per cent more than in the first seven months of 2022, as reported by malagahoy.es.