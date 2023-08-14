Health Alert In Spain: AESAN Orders Withdrawal Of Popular Brand Of Frozen Peas

By Chris King • 14 August 2023 • 20:15
Image of FINDUS brand frozen peas.
Credit: AESAN
AESAN, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has warned citizens of the presence of grains of undeclared wheat in packages of frozen peas.
The government department learned of this latest health warning through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI).
⚠️ Exclusivamente para personas alérgicas y/o intolerantes al gluten. Presencia de semillas de trigo sin declarar en envases de guisantes finos.📌 https://t.co/G2ABqbgFep pic.twitter.com/Zxnarfq7Wr
— AESAN (@AESAN_gob_es) August 12, 2023
⚠️ Exclusivamente para personas alérgicas y/o intolerantes al gluten. Presencia de semillas de trigo sin declarar en envases de guisantes finos.📌 https://t.co/G2ABqbgFep pic.twitter.com/Zxnarfq7Wr
— AESAN (@AESAN_gob_es) August 12, 2023
An alert notification was sent by the health authorities of the Community of Madrid indicating the detected presence of grains of undeclared wheat in packages of superfine peas in the 550g packs of FINDUS brand frozen peas.
The data of the product involved include the product name ‘Superfine peas’, which are sold in plastic bag packaging. This product has an expiration date of June 2025 and has the batch number L3166670GV with the barcode 8434702001867.
According to the information published by AESAN on Saturday, August 12, the initial distribution occurred in the autonomous communities of Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Valencia, Galicia, the Balearic Islands, Rioja, Madrid, Murcia and the Basque Country.
AESAN pointed out that it cannot be ruled out that there may be redistributions that have been made to other autonomous communities across the country.
This information was transferred through the SCIRI in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels in stores throughout Spain.
As a precautionary measure, people with problems derived from gluten intake, who may have the aforementioned product in their homes, are recommended to refrain from consuming it. AESAN stressed that it must be noted that the consumption of this product does not present any risk to the rest of the population.
Consumers can find more information on the affected product at: www.findus.es.
Anybody wishing to read more information from AESAN on allergies, intolerances and problems derived from gluten intake, can do so at the following links:
Information to consumers about food allergies
Labelling of substances that cause allergies and intolerances
Celiac Disease
Lactose intolerance
Information on the absence or reduced presence of gluten
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.