Health Alert In Spain: AESAN Orders Withdrawal Of Popular Brand Of Frozen Peas

By Chris King • 14 August 2023 • 20:15

Image of FINDUS brand frozen peas. Credit: AESAN

AESAN, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has warned citizens of the presence of grains of undeclared wheat in packages of frozen peas.

The government department learned of this latest health warning through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI).

An alert notification was sent by the health authorities of the Community of Madrid indicating the detected presence of grains of undeclared wheat in packages of superfine peas in the 550g packs of FINDUS brand frozen peas.

The data of the product involved include the product name ‘Superfine peas’, which are sold in plastic bag packaging. This product has an expiration date of June 2025 and has the batch number L3166670GV with the barcode 8434702001867.

The affected product was distributed in autonomous communities

According to the information published by AESAN on Saturday, August 12, the initial distribution occurred in the autonomous communities of Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Valencia, Galicia, the Balearic Islands, Rioja, Madrid, Murcia and the Basque Country.

AESAN pointed out that it cannot be ruled out that there may be redistributions that have been made to other autonomous communities across the country.

The affected products must be removed from circulation

This information was transferred through the SCIRI in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels in stores throughout Spain.

As a precautionary measure, people with problems derived from gluten intake, who may have the aforementioned product in their homes, are recommended to refrain from consuming it. AESAN stressed that it must be noted that the consumption of this product does not present any risk to the rest of the population.

Consumers can find more information on the affected product at: www.findus.es.

