By Guest Writer • 14 August 2023 • 18:14

Hold the Front Page is coming to Spain Credit: Sky TV

Euro Weekly News is thrilled to announce that our newspaper and website will feature in a TV programme to be filmed in Benidorm.

Hold the Front Page is a programme following two of the UK’s favourite comedians, Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar, as they embark on a journey as trainee local journalists attempting to get a story on the front page. Now they are coming to Spain for their training.

Josh and Nick are coming to Benidorm to receive editorial tasks from managing director Michel Euesden, who is the driving force behind Spain’s biggest free English language newspaper group.

They will then be accompanied on a sales drive to see if they can achieve in the world of fast-paced journalism.

Exploring some incredible regions through their local papers, the series is a warm celebration of the world of local journalism besides the people and communities the papers serve.

Being the people’s paper, Euro Weekly News is looking for a charity or community group who would like to be featured in the programme.

Please contact us by calling 951 386 161 or emailing news desk@euroweeklynews.com to tell us about your needs.

The series is broadcast on Sky Max, a flagship channel in the UK and Ireland, and can be enjoyed on demand on Now TV too.

Series one of the Sky Original show was watched nearly two million times.

Josh and Nish also have a strong and engaged social following of their own on Instagram and Twitter, through which they promote the programme to their combined audience of 1.6 million.

CPL Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, is one of the most successful TV, radio and podcast production companies in the UK.

The company creates and produces engaging, modern entertainment, factual formats and scripted television.

From primetime entertainment to comedy, drama and factual entertainment, CPL’s impressive roster of shows feature some of the UK’s best talent for broadcasters including Netflix, Sky, BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and E4.