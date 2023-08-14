Lawrence Churcher: WW2 Hero And Last Royal Navy Dunkirk Veteran Passes Away Aged 102

By Chris King • 14 August 2023 • 0:45

Image of WW2 Dunkirk veteran Lawrence Churcher. Credit: Twitter@Vanguard_WW2

Lawrence Churcher, believed to be the last remaining Royal Navy veteran to have participated at Dunkirk during World War II has died.

The gallant war hero passed away at the age of 102 in a care home in Fareham, Hampshire this Thursday, August 10. ‘To our knowledge, Lawrence was the last Royal Navy veteran of Dunkirk’, commented a spokesperson for Project 71, a small support group for WW2 Veterans that is based on the South Coast.

They continued: ‘A truly remarkable man, loved and respected by all who knew him. Stand down Lawrence, your duty is done. It has been an honour to have known you’.

The Association of Dunkirk Little Ships paid tribute to the hero

His passing was also recognised by the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships (ADLS). They wrote: ‘It’s with great sadness that the ADLS has just learnt that Lawrence Churcher crossed the bar this afternoon (August 10). “Lawrence was the last Royal Navy Dunkirk Veteran that the ADLS is aware of’.

‘Our Veterans Cruise at the beginning of September will be especially poignant as we remember a generation now lost. They may be gone but they will not be forgotten as long as just one Little Ship sails on. Fair winds, calm seas, stand easy shipmate, your watch is done’, the poignant post concluded.

When he enlisted in the Royal Navy at the age of 18, never in his wildest dreams would Lawrence have expected to eventually find himself playing an instrumental role in the D-Day operations.

He landed in France on board HMS Eagle

Lawrence arrived in France on board HMS Eagle in 1940 as part of a force deployed to provide much-needed ammunition to troops on the front line.

When troops were evacuated back to the beach at Dunkirk in Operation Dynamo, Lawrence was one of many military personnel sent to a railway station outside the town.

The British Expeditionary Force (BEF) launched the infamous operation designed to evacuate troops from the port town of Dunkirk. A total of just 7,669 personnel were saved on the first day of this evacuation.

An incredible effort on behalf of the British saw all types of vessels join in the operation, which by its conclusion on June 4 was responsible for saving the lives of 338,226 British and French soldiers.

Lawrence was awarded France’s highest gallantry award

For his participation in Operation Neptune, the naval component of the D-Day landing’s Operation Overlord, Lawrence was awarded the Legion D’honneur, France’s highest gallantry award. These landings were launched in the early hours of June 6, 1944, off a stretch of France’s northern coast.

Speaking later about his experiences during WW2, Lawrence recounted: ‘When my brothers found me, I just felt relief. There were so many soldiers there and continuous aircraft dropping bombs and strafing us, I had so many things on my mind until I got on board of our ship’.

‘One fella leaned on my shoulder, gave a sigh of relief and said, ‘thank God we’ve got a navy’ and that sort of churned it up inside of me. We knew we had to get those soldiers back from Dunkirk’, he recalled, as reported by The Sun this Sunday, August 13.