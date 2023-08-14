Only Fools And Horses Legend In Health Scare

By John Ensor • 14 August 2023 • 15:23

Trotters Independent Trading co. Credit: paul rushton/Shuterstock.com

One of the UK’s best-loved comedy actors and star of the long-running Only Fools and Horses sit-com has taken to social media to announce a pressing health issue.

Sir David Jason, 83, has announced the need for a ‘new bionic body part fitted,’ leading to the postponement of the Only Fools and Horses Convention, originally scheduled for October. The event has now been delayed until the New Year, with January 13 and 14 marked in the calendar, writes GB News, Monday, August 14.

The actor, renowned for his comedy and straight acting roles revealed the postponement on Facebook, confirming that he is set to undergo hip surgery.

Only Fools Event Rescheduled

‘I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools And Horses Convention. Unfortunately, I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted. (I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one!) And don’t worry it’s not being supplied by Monkey Harris, it’ll be the pukka gear,’ Jason said, slipping into Del Boy character.

He expressed optimism for the rescheduled event: ‘I really hope everyone will be able to make the new date (January 13 and 14) and we can all have something cushty to look forward to! These events are such an enjoyable celebration for myself and the rest of the Only Fools cast, and it is such a privilege to meet so many of you… But I want to do it with a smile on my face I always have had.’

Only Fools Star Remains Cheerful

The 83-year-old actor concluded with an apology and a cheerful note: ‘Once again, please accept my sincere apologies as it was not a decision I took at all lightly and I hope that you understand my situation. Hoping to be lovely jubbly when I meet you all in the new year. All cushty wishes until then,’ the Only Fools star concluded.

Fans who had planned to attend the convention, where tickets could cost hundreds of pounds for meet and greets with Jason and signed photos, will now have to wait for the New Year.

The postponement of the event is a reminder of the actor’s age, but his humorous approach to the situation has left fans with a smile. With the promise of ‘pukka gear’ and a ‘lovely jubbly’ meeting in the New Year, the anticipation for the convention continues to grow.