Places To Visit In Malaga To Enjoy A Quiet Break

By John Ensor • 14 August 2023 • 8:44
La Paloma Park in Benalmádena.
Credit: Colin P/TripAdvisor.es
Looking for a peaceful day out with the family in Malaga? Where can you find large parks, recreational areas, activities, viewpoints, and even animals without the hubbub and noise of busy tourist areas?
Despite a greater influx of people at certain times, La Paloma Park in Benalmádena is vast and offers various attractions. There’s a lagoon home to a large population of turtles and other animals. With areas for observing animals, wide paths for walking, and quiet spaces to relax, it’s a convenient location near the coast and the emblematic faux castle of El BilBil. It’s also a short walk from the exotic Selwo Marina Botanical Park and Zoo, and not far from Arroyo de la Miel.
Located in the heart of Malaga, El Morlaco Park is a beautiful pine forest offering panoramic views of the bay and the Mediterranean Sea. Though some trails become steep, it has plenty of picturesque corners to enjoy and is generally not too crowded. Its extension and several viewpoints make it a diverse space, providing a unique experience to see Malaga from a different perspective.
Contrasting with the previous options, Fuengirola River Park is situated next to the river, near Sohail Castle and the mouth of the river. The castle and estuary area have landscaped spaces for strolling and picturesque spots on the promenade. It’s an ideal area for finding quiet and relaxing places, with Sohail Castle itself being a point of interest, offering panoramic views with its thousand-year history and exceptional location.
La Batería Park in Torremolinos is a calm and cool refuge, especially at sunset or during the early summer night (it closes at 11:00 pm). With various fountains, bike lanes, grass areas, a playground, and a large pond, it provides pleasant shade for a relaxing stroll. One of its biggest attractions is the park’s lookout tower, standing on the shores of the Mediterranean, offering impressive views, especially at night. The park is located next to the Cercanías Montemar stop.
Malaga’s parks offer a serene escape for families looking to enjoy nature, history, and stunning views, writes Malaga Hoy. Whether it’s the lively La Paloma Park or the secluded El Morlaco Park, there’s something for everyone in these four tranquil spots.
Share this story
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
