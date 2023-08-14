Syrian Immigrant Trafficking Ring Busted

By Lisa Zeffertt • 14 August 2023 • 9:12

Image of a National Police officer in Spain. Credit: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com

An organisation that trafficked Syrian Immigrants operating in Cuenca and Toledo were busted by the Spanish National Police, in collaboration with EUROPOL and the German Federal Police. 19 members of the gang were arrested.

The gang trafficked Syrian immigrants with a migratory route that crossed three continents, Asia, Africa and Europe, with Spain, Germany and Norway as the final destination for the migrants. The criminal network had alliances with other criminal organisations in each country on the route.

Each migrant would pay up to €20,000 for passage. The migrants would cross the border in Syria and into Egypt, then travel from Beirut airport in Lebanon, crossing over to Libya and Tunisia until they reached Algeria. From the coastal regions of Oran and Mostaganem, they boarded boats bound for the Spanish coast. Once they arrived in Spain, they would be held in safe houses in Madrid, Cuenca and Toledo, and kept in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, until they obtained documentation to stay in Spain or continue onwards by land, sea or air to Germany or Norway.

Syrians in Spain

Millions of Syrians have left their country since the start of the civil war in 2011 to reach Europe. In Spain, according to the annual publication on Asylum in Figures, from the Asylum and Refuge Office of the Ministry of the Interior (2021), 88,762 applications were registered in 2020, a decrease of 25 per cent compared to the 118,264 applications registered in 2019, the drop in the 2020 figures, without a doubt, was caused by the pandemic.

Syrians are not the number one group applying for resettlement in Spain. In 2023, 126 vulnerable Syrian refugees affected by the devastating effects of the earthquake in Turkey and Northern Syria were given asylum in Spain. Spain’s resettlement program has received 1,112 refugees for resettlement in Spain this year. Venezuela and Colombia applicants still come in as the largest groups applying for residence in Spain. In 2020, figures for applications from Venezuela made up 31.96 per cent of the applications, followed closely by Colombia with 31.07 per cent.

Out of all applications submitted, only 22.90 per cent are granted. Therefore, of the 88,762 applications in 2020, only 5,758 were approved. Approval can fall into two categories: the granting of Refugee status or the granting of Subsidiary Protection.

The first is issued in recognition of fears of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political opinions, belonging to a certain social group, gender or sexual orientation, while the second is granted if the applicant runs a real risk of suffering serious harm if they return to their country of origin, including a death sentence, torture or inhuman or degrading treatment, serious threats against their life.