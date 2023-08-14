Things ain’t what they used to be: babies yes or no

By Linda Hall • 14 August 2023 • 9:00

BIRTHRATE: Spain has one of the lowest in Europe Photo credit: Pixabay/Antranias

SPAIN has one of the European Union’s lowest birthrates, with women giving birth to an average 1.19 babies in 2022 compared to 2.86 in 1970.

Social commentators have offered a variety of reasons, ranging from a growing number of single people and women tending to delay having a child until their 30s.

Personally I think it’s a reaction against the past, with today’s women of childbearing age put off by horror stories of a baby each year in the bad old days . Or let’s amend that to a pregnancy each year because not all babies came to term, again for a variety of reasons, some of them deliberate.

My husband reacted with a horrified but resigned “Oh no!” when I realised that I was pregnant after we had been living together for a couple of years.

On seeing my burgeoning bump, my visiting mother-in-law declared that I was carrying “a big fine strong boy” and laughed when I said that actually I had a feeling it was a girl.

“I know about these things,” she explained with pride.

She certainly knew more about “these things” than I did, as she had borne eight children. One died at birth and two more of meningitis in early childhood, even though the family knew someone who knew someone who pulled strings to acquire a supply of precious penicillin which was virtually impossible to get hold of in the late 1940s.

My mother-in-law automatically assumed that we would have many more children, pointing out that our 600 would soon be too small for the three or four or more that we were likely to bring into the world in quick succession.

We decided even before our daughter was born that one was enough: “We’re not having any more,” my husband and I assured her with one voice, a choice that she had the good grace not to question.

Neither did the doctor who delivered her, who later wrote me out a prescription for the Pill, while commenting that he thought it was a pity.

The prescription eventually ran out but I bought it for years over the counter in Benidorm’s farmacias without problems. It was different in Murcia where I was once asked for prescription, a problem soon remedied by a doctor friend.

Still in Murcia and recounting the episode to one of my husband’s clients, she said our experience was mild compared to her own on asking her doctor to prescribe the Pill.

“Have you discussed this with your confessor?” he enquired, to which she replied quickly and dishonestly, “Of course.”

As it happened, our joint decision to have no more children was usually criticised on the grounds that we were selfish.

I never did get to the bottom of that one, but there are clearly more selfish people around in 2023 than there were in 1970. That includes our daughter and son-in-law who, like us, decided that one was enough.