By Jo Pugh • 14 August 2023 • 20:06

THE coastal town of Javea, located in the north of the province of Alicante, was the scene of a tense situation on Sunday, August 13.

An argument arose between the driver of a car who wanted to park on the street and the owners of a bar.

The bar had fences which were blocking parking spaces, so clients could sit outside, as if it were part of their terrace.

The video, uploaded by Social Drive, did not take long to go viral on Twitter, where it accumulated over a million views and has generated all kinds of comments, both for and against the man’s attitude.

In the clip you can see how the driver, outraged, got out of his car and started to remove the fences placed on the road.

Decide retirar el vallado de la terraza de un bar para aparcar su coche tras considerar que deben de ser vallas del ayto. las que delimiten la zona exterior 📹 Jávea, Alicante pic.twitter.com/OythZLB3XS — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) August 14, 2023

He blurted out to one of the employees who wanted to prevent him “Let the council say so!”, a reference to the fact that he was only going to stop parking his car if the town hall officially indicated so.

The bar workers replaced the fence, and the man got into his car and began to reverse.

In front of astonished passers-by and other frustrated car owners, waiting to see how the scene would end, he reversed into their fence and eventually parked his car.

Among the comments on Twitter, there is something for all tastes. “That is not a bar terrace, it is a public space that both parties want to claim as their own,” says a user.

“I think the matter is getting out of hand. One of the two is right and the best thing would have been to call the local police and settle the issue”, said another.

