YouGov Poll Reveals Majority Of Brits Want Another EU Referendum

By John Ensor • 14 August 2023 • 18:16

Bregret. Credit: estherpoon/Shutterstock.com.

Is the chapter on Brexit truly closed? A recent survey reveals that the British public’s opinion on another EU referendum is more complex than it seems.

It’s been over seven years since the EU referendum took place, and nearly four years since Britain formally departed from the European Union. While regret over Brexit is widespread, the desire among Britons to overturn the decision is not immediate, according to a report published Monday, August 14, by YouGov.

EU Referendum Statistics

Only 26 per cent of the population believe there should be a referendum on rejoining the EU before the end of 2023, while 59 per cent oppose the idea. However, the support for a referendum grows to 39 per cent for one within the next five years, and 46 per cent favour one within the next decade, compared to 36 per cent who do not.

Remain voters are the strongest proponents of a new EU referendum, with 41 per cent advocating for one this year, 61 per cent within the next five years, and 70 per cent in the next ten years. Conversely, only 8 per cent, 16 per cent, and 20 per cent of Leave voters support a referendum in 2023, the next five years, and the next ten years, respectively.

Despite Labour leader Keir Starmer’s stance against rejoining the EU, most Britons intending to vote Labour favour another referendum in the next five years (63 per cent) or ten years (69 per cent). A mere 13 per cent and 21 per cent of Conservative voters agree.

If a vote were to occur, the figures indicate that the ‘Re-join’ side would probably prevail, with 50 per cent of Britons favouring rejoining the European Union, and only 30 per cent opting to remain outside. This sentiment is strongly supported by current Labour voters and 2016 Remain voters, with 78 per cent and 82 per cent respectively, compared to just 20 per cent of current Conservative voters and 15 per cent of Leave voters.

Brexit Dissatisfaction

Is Brexit truly ‘done’? The perception has shifted, with 30 per cent now believing Brexit is complete, up from 18 per cent in February, though 49 per cent still think there is more to be done. Most Remain voters (59 per cent to 22 per cent) think it’s not yet done, while Leave voters are divided, 40 per cent to 45 per cent.

YouGov’s tracker data reveals that dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of Brexit remains high, with 72 per cent believing they are doing poorly. Six in ten (62 per cent) think Brexit has been more of a failure than a success, and a majority (55 per cent) say we were wrong to vote to leave in the first place.